PHILADELPHIA — Just outside the Wells Fargo Center where Purdue will play Saint Peter’s, fans of all four teams playing tonight were seen tailgating, talking and playing cornhole.
North Carolina fans in their baby blue shirts and hats had the largest presence, since many had driven under only seven hours to attend the game.
One Purdue fan joined in with a group of Tarheels fans in a game of corn hole. He started supporting the Boilermakers when he was young because of his love for trains, he said. But more so because his father was a Notre Dame fan, and he went to a couple of their games against the Irish.
Most of the fans funneled inside the Xfinity Live bar next to the stadium. Fans mingled within their factions once inside.
Father and son Nick and Todd Roberts spoke to a fellow Purdue fan they had just met, Tom Dingel. Nick Roberts is a sophomore studying biochemistry, and he said he attended every Purdue home game far this year.
Dingel was rooting for Purdue for much different reasons.
“My friend’s son plays for (Purdue),” Dingel said. “Ethan Morton, number 25.”
Sophomore guard Ethan Morton grew up in Pennsylvania, and Dingel watched him play at Butler High School.
Out on the patio, Purdue cheerleaders and band stepped off their bus. They were ready for the game in their Purdue attire and mingled with some of the people attending the John Purdue Club pre-game party.
One mentioned there were talks of a mascot dance competition. Fans might be able to see Purdue Pete take on Pete the Peacock. Battle of the best Pete in the game might be the second most important title up for grabs.
“Trying to add to a game day atmosphere during March Madness is a little bit different because we can always count on the Paint Crew to just take over everything,” cheerleader Payton Keithley said. “For us to be in March Madness, we have to provide that little bit more, which makes it even more fun for us.”
Jaden Ivey was the talk of the tailgate. North Carolina fans were excited to see the high-projected lottery pick, who’s projected to be the best player out there today, according to nbadraft.net.