Purdue lost a tight game 69-65 Tuesday night at Wisconsin.
After starting off the second half down just 3 points, the Boilers (14-13, 7-9) lost their footing. Wisconsin (16-10, 9-6) continued to score from beyond the arc and stretch out its lead. Anytime the Boilers started to make a run, the Badgers would kill their momentum with a 3.
Purdue led the game for only 16 seconds and played from behind for the majority of it, but it had chances at the end of the game to win.
Down the stretch, the Boilermakers gave up four Wisconsin offensive rebounds that allowed the Badgers to maintain possession. Purdue just couldn't catch up when it counted.
"Even though we outbound them by seven for the game, the difference in the game was those four offensive rebounds that they got," said Purdue coach Matt Painter. "That's the game. We did some good things defensively to get them to miss and we just had to come up with those rebounds ... give Wisconsin credit, because they were able to scrap and make those plays."
The 3-ball was another deciding factor in the game: Purdue allowed 12 3s compared to scoring 7. This has been a problem for Purdue the last few games, but even with while struggling to guard the perimeter, Purdue was able to make it a game.
Wisconsin was 12 of 31 from 3-point range while Purdue was 7 of 19.
The Boilers had a chance to tie the game with about 45 seconds left, but elected to take two 3-point attempts for the lead. This ultimately led to a free-throw shooting contest that the Badgers won.
Purdue was led by Trevion Williams' double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds. Nojel Eastern (14 points) and Sasha Stefanovic (11) joined Williams in double-digit scoring. The Badgers had four players in double-digit scoring – Aleem Ford (19 points), Brad Davison (13), Brevin Pritzl (13) and Nate Reuvers (12).
Ford and Davison were a combined 8 of 13 from 3-point distance.
Purdue started the game slowly, which has been a trend on the road as it was down, 13-4, eight minutes into the game.
"We've had some tough starts," Painter said. "We're probably the most excited team in the country when we are down 3 at the half on a road game."
The setback marked Purdue's third straight loss since a win at Indiana on Feb. 8.
Purdue will be back at home in Mackey Arena at 2 p.m. on Saturday to take on Michigan.