The Boilers' downward fall in the Associated Press Poll paused at No. 5.
No. 5 Purdue (24-5, 13-5 Big Ten) only played one game in Week 16, and many Purdue fans don't need to be reminded that it was a loss an 8-point loss to in-state rival No. 17 Indiana.
The top five teams in the poll stayed exactly the same from the previous week, and the group of the top 10 was almost exactly the same. Virginia was traded out for Gonzaga, and there was some shuffling, but spots No. 6 through 10 are otherwise consistent.
February has been an unsuccessful month for Purdue, going 3-4 this month.
Despite the loss, Purdue ended the weekend with at least a share of the Big Ten Championship title after Illinois and Northwestern, other contenders for the title, both dropped their contests on Sunday. Indiana moved up two spots to No. 15, and Northwestern, the only other Big Ten representative in the AP Poll in Week 16, fell off after losing to both Illinois and Maryland since the last rankings came out.
Northwestern still received votes this week, but Marlyand took the Wildcats' spot (No. 21) in its first return to the poll since Week 6.
The Boilers play their second-to-last game of the regular season on Thursday at 9 p.m. against Wisconsin (16-12, 8-10) after the women's team's matchup against Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament concludes. The game will be streamed on FS1.