One of the most heralded recruits in the Coach Matt Painter era made an announcement today that he will become part of the Stanford basketball program next season.
Harrison Ingram, a 6-7 power forward from St. Mark’s High School in Dallas, shared his commitment today on Twitter and Instagram. Ingram is the No. 16-rated and a five-star recruit, according to ESPN. He is listed as the No. 9 player in the nation by Rivals and No. 10 by 247 Sports.
Ingram selected Stanford from five other finalists – North Carolina, Howard, Purdue, Harvard and Michigan.
According to the DallasNews.com, Ingram averaged 20 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists per game in 2019-20 at St. Mark's High School.
The other consensus five-star recruit signed by Painter was Caleb Swanigan, who was ranked No. 9 nationally by ESPN. Swanigan was drafted 26th in the 2017 NBA draft by the Portland Trail Blazers, played briefly for them and the NBA G League. He was traded to the Sacramento Kings for a period in 2019-20 and traded back to Portland, where he is on the roster now.
Ingram would have joined Caleb Furst, 6-8 power forward from Blackhawk Christian in Fort Wayne, as a verbal commit to join the Boilermakers for the 2021-22 season. Furst is a 4-star recruit who is ranked No. 30 nationally by ESPN, No. 38 by Rivals and No. 95 by 247 Sports.
Furst had 14 college offers from teams including Michigan State, Virginia, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Louisville, Maryland, Northwestern and Notre Dame.
Purdue is also among the final five schools for Trey Kaufman, a 6-7 power forward from Silver Creek High School in Sellersburg, Indiana. Kaufman's other finalists include Virginia, North Carolina, Indiana and Indiana State, according to a Twitter posting. Kaufman is rated as at No. 72 by ESPN, No. 97 by 247 Sports and No. 32 by Rivals.
And Blake Wesley, a 6-5 shooting guard from Riley High School in South Bend, is another Purdue target. He is ranked No. 90 by 247 Sports, and No. 96 by Rivals. Wesley is not among ESPN's Top 100 recruits. Wesley listed his final 12 choices on Twitter on Aug. 27. In addition to Purdue, the list includes: Maryland, Kansas State, Creighton, Missouri, Notre Dame, Xavier, Texas, Louisville, Indiana and Ohio State.