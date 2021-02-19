There will be fans in Mackey Arena this March.
The NCAA announced Friday that limited fan attendance will be permitted at all sites hosting games in the 2021 Men's Basketball Tournament. The association is permitting 25% capacity in all venues provided fans observe physical distancing and COVID-19 protocols.
This metric includes the staff, participants and family members who are already permitted inside arenas to watch games, plus a "reduced number" of fans.
“We continue to use the knowledge we have gained over the season on how to conduct games in a safe environment,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a Friday morning statement. “I want to thank our host universities and conferences, the Indiana State Health Department, and the leaders in the Marion, Monroe and Tippecanoe county health departments as they help make that possible.”
Mackey Arena is set to host games from the first round of March Madness through the Elite Eight. The ticket sales and capacity for each venue will be announced individually on March 1 because different venues have different capacities.
Purdue Athletics directed The Exponent to the NCAA's media center when asked about the fan capacity Mackey Arena expects to allow. The NCAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.