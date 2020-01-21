Micah Shrewsberry, an assistant coach for men’s basketball, has found his way back to college basketball after spending time as a coach in the NBA.
Shrewsberry grew up in Indianapolis and played basketball for Cathedral High School.
“It’s special,” Shrewsberry said. “When you grow up playing here, you kind of dream of playing in the Big Ten.”
After high school, Shrewsberry attended Hanover College, a small, private liberal arts school in southeastern Indiana. Following graduation, he decided to attain his master’s degree in sports management at Indiana State University and then fully committed to his dream of becoming a coach. He has spent 20 years coaching so far, 12 of which have been spent in the state of Indiana.
“A lot of (the coaching jobs) were smaller schools, I worked at a lot of Division III, Division II and NAIA schools and just kept climbing that way,” Shrewsberry said.
His first few jobs landed him in roles with schools such as Wabash, DePauw, Marshall and Indiana University South Bend, but his connection to a bigger stage was forged while he was at Butler University.
While there, he was a part of then-head coach Brad Stevens’ staff, and they developed a friendship that would soon lead him to a bigger opportunity.
At the turn of the decade, Matt Painter noticed Shrewsberry’s coaching abilities and offered him a spot on his staff. In two short years with the team, he helped Purdue maintain the lowest turnover margin in the country and his stock was soaring.
When Stevens took the job as the head coach of the NBA’s Boston Celtics, Shrewsberry joined him and stayed in Boston for six years. He was on one of basketball’s biggest stages in the world, but the job was a lot different from the one he was accustomed to.
“At that level, it’s all basketball all the time, that’s like their main focus,” Shrewsberry said.
Some of the NBA players have family, emotional or promotional distractions, but in college it is a lot different.
“These guys have class. They’re worried about their studies (and) their tests,” Shrewsberry said. “Basketball is a small part of their day.”
Despite finding his flow in Stevens’ system, Shrewsberry decided to change things up and pursue his ultimate goal. The first step was coming back to the state he loved as he rejoined Painter’s staff as an assistant coach.
“I’ve always dreamed of being a college coach. I got a chance to do the NBA thing for six years, but it was time for me to come back to what I’ve always dreamed of,” Shrewsberry said.
With how much both basketball and the state of Indiana mean to Shrewsberry, it is perhaps unsurprising he is happy to be here.
“It’s an honor for me to represent our state,” Shrewsberry said. “You are representing all the fans throughout Indiana. It’s special to be here.”