After defeating two top-10 teams, the Boilermakers have jumped from No. 24 to No. 5 in this week's AP Top 25 poll release on Monday.

Purdue was ranked No. 1 in eight ballots, tied for the second most first place votes with Texas. Those eight voters come from various parts of the country including Las Vegas, St. Louis, Long Island, Providence, Roanoke (Virginia), Louisville, New York City and Boston.

Among the 63 voters in the AP poll, the lowest ranking for Purdue was No. 17.

You can see how the various voters ranked Purdue here.

The Boilers defeated then-No. 6 Gonzaga and then-No. 8 Duke by 18 and 19 points, respectively, at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament.

Both Gonzaga and Duke fell out of the top 10, slotting in at No. 14 and No. 17. Other teams in the AP top-5 include: No. 1 Houston, No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Virginia and No. 4 Arizona. In addition to the Boilers, other Big Ten teams ranked this week includes: No. 10 Indiana, No. 16 Illinois, No. 20 Michigan State, No. 22 Maryland and No. 25 Ohio State.

The Boilers also defeated West Virginia by 12 points to start the tournament. The Mountaineers received 12 votes in the poll, the fourth most of any unranked team.

The 19-spot jump, the most of any team, comes after Purdue cracked the top 25 for the first time this season, last week after a win against Marquette.

Purdue is also No. 5 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The coaches have the same top-5 teams, but flip flop Arizona and Virginia. They see it as No. 3 Virginia and No. 4 Arizona. Other than Purdue, coaches have the same five Big Ten teams ranked, but in a slightly different order. They see it as: No. 8 Indiana, No. 17 Illinois, No. 20 Michigan State, No. 22 Maryland and No. 25 Ohio State.

Among other polls, Purdue is also receiving some love this week. CBS Sports has Purdue as No. 5 and The Athletic has Purdue at No. 1.

How did @SethDavisHoops vote in the latest AP Poll?Here’s a look at his top ten, headlined by @BoilerBall.Full Top 25: https://t.co/KeteLX8iBK pic.twitter.com/n8zLIImTCy — The Athletic CBB (@TheAthleticCBB) November 28, 2022

Purdue plays Florida State on the road Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. The game will be broadcast on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.