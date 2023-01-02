As the clock ticked down, the junior Ethan Morton received the pass and quickly launched a three-point shot as the buzzer sounded. Unfortunately, this marked the ninth time today that the ball failed to find its way into the basket from behind the arc.
The Purdue Boilermakers (13-0, 2-0 Big Ten) are down 34-24 at the half to the Scarlet Knights of Rutgers (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) as their 3-point shooting struggles continue.
Junior center Zach Edey entered the game with more blocks than fouls. But for the first time this season, the junior had to be taken out early due to foul trouble.
After Edey was taken out, a series of turnovers by the Boilermakers led to a Rutgers scoring run. Scarlet Knight head coach Steve Pikiell made the decision to go full-court press in order to induce mistakes.
The run escalated to 10 points before Painter called a time-out.
If they did not remember it before the game, fans were reminded about the last time they played Rutgers ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll by the TV announcers. Last year, the Boilers lost on a buzzer-beater from Ron Harper Jr. that cost them the No. 1 spot.
The Boilermakers struggled with their shooting to begin the game, and the 3-point shooting drought appeared to have extended from the previous four games.
Still, the Boilermakers worked even harder on the defensive end to hold a slight lead.
They closed out to prevent any open shooters and even doubled junior center Clifford Omoruyi.
Head coach Matt Painter lauded Omoruyi in pre-game interviews. He praised not only his defensive prowess but how “productive” of a player he had become.
After the slow start for both teams, Omoruyi hit an impressive 3-pointer. Feeling the pressure of losing the lead, the Boilermakers put together a quick set play to even the score at 13.
However, after chaos reigned in a series of turnovers the Boilermakers were thrown behind, down 27-20.
Free throws were the only scoring for the Boilers till the end of the half. Five Scarlet Knights ended the half with two fouls.
Rutgers was able to extend the lead to double-digits.