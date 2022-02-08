Purdue could not hold on to a 6-point lead with three minutes remaining in the first half of a game that could be considered a revenge game for the No. 13 Illini, after the No. 3 Boilermakers beat them on their home court in mid-January.
The Illini (17-5, 10-2 Big Ten) got off to a hot start, shooting 5-7 from the field and 2-3 from beyond the arc before the first timeout. The Boilermakers (20-3, 9-3 Big Ten) were hitting shots all the same, shooting 41% from the field, only trailing by a few.
Illinois’s “Orange Krush” student section disguised themselves in Purdue apparel before revealing their Illini gear on the jumbotron broadcast, prompting a sea of boos from the Mackey crowd.
The high energy on the court was reciprocated by the crowd, as not only could every Boiler in attendance be heard, but every Illini fan as well. The Illini’s “Orange Krush” student section constantly battled with Purdue’s “Paint Crew” for the louder crowd reaction, filling Mackey Arena with deafening roars after every successful basket and deflected shot.
Approaching the midway point of the first half, Purdue was yet to have a 3-pointer fall, shooting 0-5 in that respect. Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic ended the drought right at the 10-minute mark, sinking the Boilermaker’s first 3-point shot of the night, as the Mackey Arena crowd erupted in cheers.
Following a series of major defensive stops, freshman forward Caleb Furst followed Stefanovic’s lead, drilling a 3 pointer to give the Boilermakers their first lead of the game. Furst would spark a 5-point scoring run of his own, sinking two free throws to help guide the Boilermakers to a 19-3 scoring run, with just minutes left in the first half.
Pace of play slowed down later in the half, as both teams found themselves in the bonus after drawing 20 fouls by halftime. Purdue reaped the benefits of the foul situation, shooting 10-13 in the half, whereas the Illini was only 3-5.
As the game clock wound down, Illinois forward Alfonso Plummer caught fire, draining 3 consecutive 3-pointers. Illinois guard André Curbelo followed suit, hitting a clutch jump shot, then a layup, at the halftime buzzer to give his team a lead of 38-34.
Purdue honored its athletes who excelled both academically and athletically, listing the names of the hundreds of student-athletes in attendance who filed into a group at center court. Among them were over 70 football players, as well as a majority of the Purdue soccer and women’s basketball teams.