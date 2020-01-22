Despite losing four of its last five games, on analyst still has Purdue projected to be in the NCAA Tournament.
Purdue (10-9, 3-5) is a No. 12 seed in the Midwest, according to Joe Lundardi of ESPN. The Boilermakers are one of 11 Big Ten teams projected to be among the tournament field. Conference teams and their seeding, according to Lundardi, are: 2 Michigan State, 4 Maryland, 5 Iowa, 6 Michigan, 6 Rutgers, 6 Ohio State, 6 Wisconsin, 9 Illinois, 9 Penn State and 10 Indiana.
He also lists Minnesota as one of the first four out.
The NCAA NET rankings has Purdue dropping nine spots after its 79-62 loss to Illinois on Tuesday to No. 47.
NET has 11 Big Ten teams among the nation’s Top 50 – No. 8 Michigan State, No. 15 Maryland, No 18 Rutgers, No. 19 Ohio State, No. 22 Wisconsin, No. 27 Iowa, No. 29 Michigan, No. 32 Illinois, No. 37 Penn State, No. 44 Minnesota and No. 47 Purdue. Other conference teams, according to NET, are No. 51 Indiana, No 138 Northwestern and No. 170 Nebraska.
The NET ranks all 353 Division I schools each week and updates its rankings daily.