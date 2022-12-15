Only one Loyer plays for Purdue, but two will be on the court Saturday.
The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (10-0) and Fletcher Loyers will take on the Davidson Wildcats (7-3) Foster Loyer in Indianapolis this Saturday.
“It’s a special event, and we will have a bunch of family and friends there,” Fletcher Loyer said. “Just having them there and watching us going against each other will be a special time.”
Fletcher Loyer described Foster as “competitive” growing up but always a great brother. He shared tips with guards Braden Smith and Ethan Morton on how to guard Foster.
Foster won’t be an easy matchup for the two as he averages a team-high 19.5 points per game.
“Foster Loyer is a guy that can catch and shoot, can drive and make plays,” head coach Matt Painter said. “A guy like that is gonna make some shots, you just want him to make tough ones.”
Painter said it will be difficult to guard the rest of the Davidson roster too, noting both of the team’s big men can shoot behind the arc.
Junior center Zach Edey has lowered his fouls called per 40-minute game from 4.2 last season to 2.4 so far this season, according to Kenpom.com. The disciplined defense is important for Edey as he is now on the court for most of the game.
“My freshman year it was really hard for me to stay out of foul trouble,” Edey said. “I know my team needs me in the game, so I have to focus on being disciplined.”
Edey said it wasn’t something harped on in the offseason, but he just knew “that the team needs me on the floor.”
Kenpomcom has the Boilermakers to win by 16 points, which the team will likely need to hold on to the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll spot reached on Monday. Last year, the team dropped from its No. 1 spot following a loss to Rutgers days after getting the ranking.
The team won’t play another ranked opponent until January when it plays No. 23 Ohio State in Columbus. Until then, the fourth of the Boilers’ so-far-unranked opponents is Rutgers, which Purdue will play in Mackey Arena at 7 p.m. (moved from an earlier time to accommodate Boilermaker fans watching the Citrus Bowl at 1 p.m.).
Tickets for the 6:15 p.m. Indy Classic game at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse are still available on Ticket Master from $49, and it will be broadcasted on the Big Ten Network.