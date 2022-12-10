The Boilermakers came away with a win in their closest contest of the season so far
No. 4 Purdue (10-0, 2-0 Big Ten) won 65-62 in overtime on the road against Nebraska (6-5, 0-2 Big Ten) Saturday.
“They deserved to win that game as much as we did,” head coach Matt Painter said. “They’re (going to beat) some people. They’ve got a good club.”
The Boilers led for all of regulation but gave up a 3-pointer that tied the game with eight seconds left.
The Boilermakers shot 60% from the free throw line during the game, 10.5% less than their season average. They also missed seven of their 14 free throws in regulation.
They also shot just 39.7% from the field, 7.2% less than their season average. Purdue also hit just seven of its 29 shots from behind the arc.
“The guys that we had shooting the basketball are guys that can make more than they (did today),” Painter said. “But that’s life on the road. That’s part of it. Can you find a way to win a game when you don’t shoot the ball well? And we were able to do that.”
Freshman guard Fletcher Loyer led Purdue in points with 22, hitting two 3-pointers and hammering in a posterizing dunk.
🥶🥶🥶🥶 @FletcherLoyer is so cold. Told us he hasn't dunked in months and then he does this??? pic.twitter.com/aXhAAUR7Y2— Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) December 10, 2022
“Fletcher’s great,” Matt Painter said. I’ve never seen him dunk before, so that was cool, if we’re calling that a dunk.”
Then Loyer had a chance to win the game in regulation for Purdue, but missed a baseline 3-pointer in front of the team's bench.
Junior center Zach Edey hit five of his seven shots while battling through several double teams and made just one of his four free throws, as well as tallying 17 rebounds and 11 points for another double-double. He had seven blocks in 43 minutes of action.
Purdue returns action at 6:15 p.m. next Saturday against Davidson (7-3) in Indianapolis. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.
Loyer's older brother, Foster, who previously played for Michigan State, is a senior guard for Davidson.
He'S jUsT a ShOoTeR‼️@FletcherLoyer x @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/Ox6SceIjkZ— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 10, 2022