Former Purdue center Matt Haarms announced today he is transferring to BYU via an Instagram post. The post featured a picture of Haarms in a BYU Jersey sporting the number 32, captioned: "Go Cougs!! s/o to @tipton.edits."
Haarms first announced that he would be leaving Purdue in the same fashion on April 7. Haarm's top choices according to sources on Twitter were Kentucky, BYU and Texas Tech. Jack Pilgrim, Kentucky basketball beat writer and recruiting analyst at Kentucky Sports Radio, tweeted "Kentucky no longer feels like they are the choice."
Source: BYU has emerged as the favorite for Purdue graduate transfer Matt Haarms, Kentucky no longer feels they are the choice— Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) April 23, 2020
Haarms was the nation's top transfer this year, according to ESPN College Basketball Insider Jeff Borzello. Haarms averaged over 8 points, four rebounds and two blocks per game last year for the Boilermakers.
Matt Haarms, the nation's top available transfer, has committed to BYU over Kentucky and Texas Tech."I just felt an absolutely awesome connection with them," Haarms told ESPN. Immediately eligible. Averaged 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks last season at Purdue.— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 23, 2020