Basketball season is still a couple of weeks out, but the men’s and women’s teams gave fans a chance to see the new rosters in action over the weekend.
Both teams showcased their rosters to the public on Saturday for the last time before the preseason games in early November.
The women’s team got things started in the late morning, warming up with a shell drill and three-man weave variations before getting into the scrimmages. Head coach Katie Gearlds offered different looks at the lineup, playing last year’s starting five together and eventually mixing in the new freshmen and transfers.
Gearlds said the new fifth-year transfers, Lasha Petree and Caitlyn Harper, bring maturity to the team and push other players to step into leadership roles.
“We have a lot of competitors on our team that have some pretty lofty goals,” Gearlds said, “and we’re gonna fight like crazy to try to chase those down.”
Between the two teams’ practices was an autograph opportunity with the athletes and Purdue Pete.
The men’s scrimmage consisted of three officiated 10-minute periods and featured a number of different lineups as players flipped jerseys between each period.
Junior center Zach Edey put up 21 points on Saturday, and the 65% free-throw shooter notably went seven-for-seven from the line.
“(Edey) worked really hard to establish a deep position (in the paint), especially as the scrimmage went on,” head coach Matt Painter said.
Freshman guard Fletcher Loyer was second in points with 14. Braden Smith, also a freshman guard, finished with 7 points, four assists and five turnovers.
“Both of them are very confident more than anything,” Painter said. ”They believe in themselves; they put a lot of time into their game."
Painter said the level of accountability changes when players move up to the collegiate level, for example, being the guy who’s always going to box out, or just providing a reliable and efficient offensive presence.
The men play an exhibition game Nov. 2 against Truman State and play their home opener against Milwaukee on Nov. 8. The women play an exhibition against Purdue Northwest on Nov. 6 before opening against Marshall on Nov. 10.