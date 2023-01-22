The Boilers built a 14-point lead in 20 minutes.
Purdue (18-1, 7-1 Big Ten) leads Maryland (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) 35-21 at halftime in Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers shot 50% from the field in the first half, including 2-7 on threes.
The theme for today's game is “Hammer Down Cancer,” as Purdue sported uniforms with neon green lettering. The game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off after the game to fund the Purdue Institute for Cancer Research.
It’s been a balanced attack for the black and gold so far, Junior center Zach Edey lead Purdue with 11 points and every player who’s checked in has scored at least one.
Purdue used Edey’s dominant presence to control the interior, as the Boilers picked up 18 points in the paint.
The Boilermakers have significantly outshot the Terrapins this half, 50% to 32%. Despite the shooting discrepancy, Purdue has managed seven offensive rebounds to Maryland’s five. 10 of the Boilers' 35 points have come off of second chances.
Part of the Terps' shooting struggles have been due to leading scorer Jamir Young going 0-7 from the field. He has been guarded mostly by junior guard Ethan Morton.
Purdue President Mung Chiang was introduced to the crowd to thunderous applause during a timeout.