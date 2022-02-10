With its Tuesday night victory over Illinois, the men's basketball team has moved into the top four teams among the NCAA's NET ranking.
On Tuesday, Purdue (21-3) beat No. 13 Illinois, 84-68. That forced a three-way tie for the Big Ten conference lead between Purdue, Illinois and Wisconsin all with 10-3 records with seven games remaining.
Thursday's NET rankings has Purdue at No. 4, up one slot since Monday. Wednesday's listing has three teams ahead of the Boilermakers – Gonzaga (19-2), Arizona (20-3) and Houston (20-3), in that order. Houston lost 85-83 at SMU (17-5) on Wednesday night, but were still rated above Purdue in the NET.
The NET rankings are a better predictor of seeding for the upcoming NCAA Basketball Tournament. In Monday's AP Top 25 poll, the Boilermakers are No. 3 – the same as their USA Today/Coaches Poll ranking.
Purdue now faces a rematch with Michigan at 9 tonight on ESPN. The Boilermakers beat the Wolverines 82-76 last Saturday in Mackey Arena. The outcome of tonight's game could have a major impact on how Purdue is ranked, should it lose.
Andy Katz, an analyst with the Big Ten Network, now lists Purdue as the best team in the Big Ten prior to Thursday night's game at Michigan.
🚨New @TheAndyKatz 𝑷𝒐𝒘𝒆𝒓 𝑹𝒂𝒏𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒔🚨@BoilerBall is firmly No. 1 following Tuesday's win. Reactions to the rest? 👀📍 Cleveland-Cliffs pic.twitter.com/ZQ3UIp9CQg— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 9, 2022
Joe Lunardi, a bracket specialist for ESPN, put Purdue as a No. 1 in the East Bracket for the upcoming post-season tournament. His other No. 1 seeds are Auburn, Arizona and Gonzaga. His projected seedings were as Feb. 8, the morning before Auburn lost at Arkansas.
Lunardi posted on his Twitter account today that should Purdue lose at Michigan tonight it still would not lose its projected No. 1 seed.
February 10, 2022
Sports Illustrated also has Purdue as a possible No. 1 seed, but in the Midwest Region. SI's other No. 1 seeds are Gonzaga in the West, Auburn in the South and Kansas in the East.
On Wednesday, Pat Fordi of Sports Illustrated ran a piece flattering Purdue guard Jaden Ivey. Forde's story recalled Ivey's performance in Tuesday's game against Illinois in Mackey Arena.
"Soaring, levitating, double-clutching, pulling up – Ivey was artistry in motion," Fordi wrote. "He was assertive but not reckless, confident but not greedy, aware of his advantage against anything Illinois threw at him and ready to exploit it."
Column on Jaden Ivey, a player unlike any Purdue has had in decades, likely its highest draft pick since Big Dog. A program built on brawn has a guard who plays a beautiful game. https://t.co/9jtQlCVEN1— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) February 10, 2022
Forde also posited about Ivey's NBA stock, too.
"This performance was a spectacular snapshot of why Ivey is commonly projected to be a top-five NBA draft pick this summer, and the highest Purdue draftee since Glenn Robinson went No. 1 in 1994," he wrote. "You can see some of the ambidexterity and explosiveness of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant in Ivey’s game, and a little of Chicago Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu’s creativity and willingness to take over. Those are flattering comparisons to have on your résumé."