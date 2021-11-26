In 1958, a fraternity at MIT measured the Harvard Bridge. They didn't measure the bridge in feet, meters or even light years.
They measured the bridge in "Smoots," the height of then-student Oliver Smoot. He stood at 5-foot-7-inches. The bridge measured to be 364.4 smoots.
After a 20-point outing in a 97-40 over the Univ. of Nebraska Omaha that saw him constantly bully players in the post, a 1.31-Smoot sophomore center Zach Edey proved to be one of the tallest tasks Omaha had faced all season, giving all the reason to change the historic measurement to reflect the 7-foot-4-inch big man. The Univ. of Nebraska Omaha’s tallest player, 6-foot-9-inch center Devin Evans, is .92 "Edeys" tall. When standing five inches away, he has to look up at a 54.5 degree angle to see Zach Edey, the same viewing angle of viewing the top of the Purdue Bell Tower from 40 yards away.
No. 3 @BoilerBall put on an offensive clinic this afternoon. ✍️The Boilermakers shot 57.6% in its 97-40 win over Omaha. 👀 pic.twitter.com/biUp05kKul— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) November 26, 2021
The Omaha Mavericks (1-4) were given just a 1.2% chance by ESPN of beating the Purdue Boilermakers (5-0). They were given figuratively and quite literally a tall task.
“If you look at the past week, a lot of teams got beat that shouldn’t have gotten beat on talent alone,’’ senior forward Trevion Williams said. “We’ve come off two big games but we’ve got to treat every game the same.”
#Thankful for @twill___. 😁CC: @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/5lRwaYOKcf— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) November 26, 2021
While Thanksgiving had passed, the feast was not over for the Boilermakers who were playing the 326th-ranked team in the KenPom rankings. Omaha's only win this year came against Hastings, a Division II program.
Omaha’s biggest bright spot heading into the matchup was their willingness and their ability to shoot 3-pointers: They shot 32.3% from the 3-point line while close to 40% of their total attempts came from behind the arc. The Boilers rank near-last in DI schools in perimeter defense, having let teams shoot close to 50% from behind the arc.
On the first possession of the game, senior guard Sasha Stefanovic tossed it to Edey, who made an effortless layup. They completed yet another highlight-reel pass just two possessions later while completing the same heat-check shots from behind the arc against an exhausted Omaha defense. Aside from one impressive block, the Mavericks could do almost nothing to stop Edey, taking charges and fouling Edey seemingly every time he got the ball in the paint.
Soon after covering the paint to stop Edey, the Boilermakers started launching 3-pointers at will. Sophomore guard Ethan Morton, sophomore guard Brandon Newman, Stefanovic and junior guard Isaiah Thompson all hit a barrage of threes very early on.
After one half the Boilers were up 52-17, the third largest lead going into the half since 1951.
Jaden Ivey doing Jaden Ivey things. 😤@IveyJaden // @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/Z3nBvCJzm0— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) November 26, 2021
Players started attempting flashier plays as the lead grew to heights unseen in the early season, including alley-oops and no-look passes from Williams. The flashiest of them all came when Williams juked one player and then jumped into a spinning layup that had the entire stadium stand up to cheer.
Even with their almost-historic success, small speed bumps in scattered awkward plays slowed down the Boilermakers just enough to prove frustrating for the experienced lineup. Ivey and Williams had fought over the same rebound, causing enough confusion on the inbound play to allow for an easy steal and missed layup for an opposing Omaha player.
“You’re still going to have some bumps in the road,” head coach Matt Painter said. “That is part of the competition. Our guys have handled it well and understand the big picture.”
The large lead allowed for a group of reserve players to see 3:30 of time on the court at the tail end of the blowout performance. Junior forward Matt Frost, senior guard Jared Wilburn, sophomore guard Chase Marton and sophomore guard Carson Barrett finished the game on a high note as the Boilermaker crowd cheered them on.
“It’s about Purdue and it’s about winning,” Painter said. “It’s also about each one of those guys sacrificing and trusting each other.”
The Boilermakers will represent their conference in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge when they face the Florida State Seminoles in West Lafayette this Monday at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
These @BoilerFootball walk-ons stepped up. 🔥@CarsonB34 and Chase Martin joined the game action and immediately got the baskets rolling in today's win. pic.twitter.com/RYaTfAYao1— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) November 26, 2021
GAME NOTES:
• No. 3-ranked Purdue improved to 6-0 with a 97-40 win over Omaha, in front of 14,804 fans at Mackey Arena – the 28th straight sellout at Mackey Arena.
• Purdue is now 6-0 for the third time under Matt Painter, joining the 2009-10 (14-0) and 2015-16 (11-0) teams.
• Purdue was playing its first game before Christmas as a top-3 ranked team since the 1987-88 season. All other seasons that Purdue reached the top 3, it did so after the Holidays.
• After Omaha led 3-2, Purdue went on a 29-0 run, believed to be the largest run in school history.
• The 57-point margin of victory tied for the sixth-largest margin in school history and the third largest in the modern era (69 vs. Chicago State on Nov. 12, 2017; 62 vs. Northern Illinois on Nov. 11, 2011).
• Purdue's 35-point (52-17) halftime lead tied for the third largest in school history.
• The 40 points allowed were the 12th fewest in a game in school history and the fewest allowed since No. 5-ranked Virginia scored 40 on Dec. 4, 2019.
• Purdue's plus-31 (53-22) rebound margin was the seventh-largest margin in school history.
• Purdue's 97 points were the most since scoring 104 against No. 17-ranked Iowa on Feb. 5, 2020.
• Purdue has scored at least 90 points in five of its first six games this season. Purdue has won 107 straight games when scoring at least 90 points.
• Purdue shot a season-high 57.6 percent from the floor and has now shot over 50.0 percent in six straight games for the first time since shooting 50-plus percent in six straight games on Feb. 20 to March 12, 2016.
• Purdue has trailed for just 22 minutes, 53 seconds in six games this year. It trailed Villanova for 17 minutes, 54 seconds, but just 4 minutes, 59 seconds in the other five games.
• Purdue's starters went 16-of-26 (.615) from the field, and only one starter played more than 20 minutes (Caleb Furst).
• Trevion Williams recorded his 23rd career double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds in 21 minutes.
• Zach Edey scored 20 points in 16 minutes, the fourth time in six games this year that he has scored at least one point per minute played. This season, he has 106 points in 112 minutes played.
– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report.