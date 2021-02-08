One thing was clear in Purdue’s win against Northwestern on Saturday: The future of this team is bright.
Boilermaker (13-7, 8-5 Big Ten) freshmen scored 53 of the team’s 75 points against the Wildcats (6-10, 3-9) to extend their win streak to 9 games since 2015.
That is the second highest total from a freshman class in Purdue history, behind only the original Baby Boilers, the 2007-08 Purdue team that featured freshmen E’Twaun Moore, Scott Martin, Robbie Hummel and JaJuan Johnson. It was the first time since 2007 that Purdue had four freshmen score over 10 points in a game.
Perhaps the bigger story is that the freshmen seemed to feed off each other as the game progressed. A sequence early in the second half against Northwestern illustrated this dynamic.
Freshman guard Jaden Ivey was facing double-teams after his 14-point first half. Instead of trying to fight through the extra defender as he has been known to do in the past, he found the outlet man in redshirt freshman forward Mason Gillis, who hit 3-pointers in two straight possessions.
“They had to stay with him a little bit longer,” Gillis said. “My guy had to bump our big and that left me with a wide open shot.”
Ivey led the Boilers with 20 points for the night. He also had seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. He emphasized his improvement on the defensive end of the court during the postgame press conference.
“As far as defensively, I feel like my game stepped up,” Ivey said. “Way better than last game, as far as playing on-ball D, help defense. Everything was clicking tonight.”
Head coach Matt Painter said he thought Ivey could have scored more points in the game.
“Jaden did a good job attacking,” Painter said. “He actually had a couple plays where he was too unselfish where he passed it. He missed some shots where he probably would’ve gotten fouled or gotten a layup.”
Freshman center Zach Edey had the first double-double of his career, accumulating 12 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.
“It really starts in practice,” Edey said. “In practice, we do a lot of rebounding drills. We hit each other, we go hard, we really turn it up in practice, so in the game we just do the same thing.”
This freshman class is known to be a group of “gym rats,” as Painter has said in the past. Ivey and Newman are often seen going back onto the court after games to put up shots, and Edey has been praised by Painter in the past for being a student of the game.
“They’ve put themselves in good positions,” Painter said.
Although the freshmen stood out in the game, they still showed signs of their youth. Late in the contest, there was a sequence in which they turned the ball over twice on an inbounds pass, allowing Northwestern to draw within 5 points. Painter seemed exasperated talking about this slip-up.
“We have timeouts,” Painter said. “That’s the crazy piece of it. Just call a timeout. It’s no big deal, we got three of them. If you have to call three, then call three, it’s not that big of a deal.”
Painter will look to use it as a teaching moment for his young players as they continue to grow as a team.