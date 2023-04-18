Purdue’s star 7-foot-center has entered his name in the NBA draft.
Zach Edey, who swept six national player of the year awards and led Purdue to victory in the Big Ten Championship and Big Ten Tournament, announced he’d put his name in the NBA draft.
Edey would still maintain his college eligibility, meaning if not drafted to any team, Edey would still be able to play for Purdue in the 2024 season.
"I will evaluate my future after going through the process and look forward to what's next," Edey wrote in an Instagram post.
In his junior campaign, Edey led Division 1 in both double doubles and rebounds. He was tied for fourth in total points scored last season.