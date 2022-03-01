For the fourth time this season, Purdue lost on a last-second shot.
The No. 8 Purdue men’s basketball team (24-6, 13-6 Big Ten) needed a strong showing if it wanted to stay in the Big Ten title race at No. 10 Wisconsin (24-5, 15-4 Big Ten).
Fans knew this team had the capability to win the Big Ten and more this year, but disappointing losses left the team in a three-way battle for the title.
Tuesday night’s game turned into more of the same for Purdue, after a 3-point shot by freshman guard Chucky Hepburn in the final seconds gave Purdue its sixth loss of the year, 70-67, and doomed the team’s chances at the regular-season crown.
The loss mirrored four of the the six losses this season. Other shots that resulted in losses in the final 2 seconds were at Rutgers, at Indiana and at Michigan State. Those four losses were by a total of 11 points.
On Tuesday, Hepburn's banked-in 3-pointer came with slightly more than 1 second remaining. That game winner, came after a wild series of events in the last minute plus of the game. With 1:10 to go, Wisconsin took a 2-point lead on a basket by Steven Crowl, 65-62. Then Jaden Ivey hit layup to cut it to a 1-point margin with 49 seconds left. That was followed by a banked long 2-pointer by Davis 24 seconds later to tie the game, 67-67.
Wisconsin chose not to take a time out, which set up the heroics of Hepburn.
So, Wisconsin banked in two shots in the final minute of the game to win by three.
"I thought our defense on Johnny Davis when he banked it in was good. I thought our defense on Hepburn when he banked it in was good. When you get beat by two shots that were so far off that they bank them in – it’s just bad luck right there," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "But they are a good – don’t take anything away from them. They came into Mackey Arena and beat us and that’s probably more of a loss than anything is that game. But they outscored us here. They beat us 70-67 and that’s the nature of the game."
After Davis scored 37 in Mackey Arena in January, Purdue knew that stopping Wisconsin's sophomore guard would be a key to victory. Purdue’s focus with Eric Hunter Jr. defending Davis paid off, holding him to 0 points through the first 10 minutes and forcing him to score his first points from free throws. Davis heated up again in the second half, and ended the game with 16 points.
Hepburn stepped up to fill the void, scoring 17 points, going 4 of 6 from 3-point range.
After a cold night against Michigan State, senior guard Sasha Stefanovic opened up the scoring with a driving layup and a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer to help the Boilermakers pull ahead to an early 11-4 lead three minutes in.
At points, sophomore guard Jaden Ivey seemed almost hesitant, passing out of an open shot one possession and getting blocked on the next. In the most important game of the season so far, the usually confident star did not appear nearly as assertive as Boilermaker fans are used to seeing.
Sophomore center Zach Edey picked up his second foul with just seven minutes left, forcing the Boilermakers to rely on senior center Trevion Williams. Williams went just one for six in the first half
A slew of scoring slumps plagued the Boilermakers as Purdue’s offense would stagnate and give the Badgers the opportunity to pull ahead.
A 10-0 run by the Badgers forced a timeout called by head coach Matt Painter with Wisconsin leading 33-25 with one and a half minutes left. Senior guard Hunter helped shrink the deficit a bit with a three to end the half.
Sophomore forward Mason Gillis went to the bench with three fouls with 16 minutes left. Sophomore center Zach Edey did the same just 30 seconds later.
Losing the pair hurt Purdue as Edey was +16 and Gillis was +7 in the minutes they were able to play
With 11 minutes left, Wisconsin's Davis threw the ball away right to Hunter, who drove down the court and passed to Ivey for a reverse layup.
Ivey suddenly sprang to life, driving and converting an and-1 the next possession to cut the Badger lead to 3.
With under eight minutes left, Purdue tied the game at 52 each. After weathering a storm of offensive slumps and Badger runs, the Boilermaker’s fight for the Big Ten title stayed alive.
As Williams passed the ball directly to Gillis’s ankle for a turnover and the Badgers lead extended to 5, the Boiler’s hopes began to dwindle away.
Edey substituted in and scored two quick baskets to cut away at the lead.
With 49 seconds remaining, the Boilermakers trailed by just 1 point after Ivey cut through the Badger defense for an acrobatic layup.
Hunter managed to stay in front of Davis, but Davis stepped forward, threw up a prayer, and banked it in.
With the Big Ten championship hanging in the balance, down three with 25 seconds left, the Boilermakers faced their most crucial possession of the year,
Edey’s hook shot clanged in and out of the rim and the Badgers recovered the rebound.
After Wisconsin missed the second layup, Ivey drove down the floor and hit a 3-pointer to tie the game.
The Boilermaker’s hopes were soon squashed as Hepburn knocked down a stepback 3-pointer to win the game for Wisconsin.
In the end, it was not turnovers that cost Purdue the win like it did at Michigan State last Saturday, it was missed free throws. The Boilers missed nine free throws – going 8 of 21 – while the Badgers were 11 of 12.
"No one is out there trying to miss a free throw," Painter said, "but if you have 17 turnovers at Michigan State – once again you don’t want to take anything away from the other team – you feel like Purdue is beating Purdue.
"I don’t feel like Purdue beat Purdue tonight. You have 10 turnovers, we outrebound them by six – we did some good things, I thought our fight on the defensive end was good, it wasn’t perfect, but I thought it was really good especially after we got down 11 there in the second half."
The two banked shots that cost Purdue a chance at a Big Ten title and missed free throws will be what will be remembered as the difference in the game.
"We got some bad breaks, but we have to also do better," Painter said. "We have a lot of room for improvement – making free throws and the one thing about rebounding and turnovers, as we know, it can sway … I thought tonight we played well enough to win, the other night we could have won, but I don’t know if we deserved to win."
Three Boilermakers finished in double figures led by Ivey's 22-point performance. He was 8 of 15 from the field – including 3 of 7 from 3-point distance. But he was only 3 of 9 from the line. Edey (17 points) and Stefanovic (11) were the others scoring in double digits.
At Tuesday's post-game press conference, Painter was asked about his starting center's progress as a player. On Tuesday, Edey was 6 of 11 from the field and 5 of 7 from the line.
"He’s a stud, man. He’s fun to coach. He comes early, stays late, watches extra film," Painter said of Edey. "You actually say things to him and he tries to do it – it’s a hell of a concept. It’s a breath of fresh air. A guy like that who did not play freshman basketball to be in a game like this and be able to make some plays to where he’s at, so I’m happy with him and I am more pleased with his effort and his attitude. He shows up every day and tries to help Purdue."
Wisconsin also had three players in double figures led by Wahl (19 points). Others included Hepburn (17) and Davis (16).
Purdue returns to action at 2 p.m., Saturday against Indiana in Mackey Arena for the regular-season finale.
"I thought everybody gave us something, and we needed all hands on deck."Greg Gard gives his thoughts on B1G-leader @BadgerMBB's latest big win ⤵️. pic.twitter.com/SkPu7cCg5i— Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) February 27, 2022