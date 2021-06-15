Make that six four-star recruits in three years.
Minneapolis forward Camden Heide has announced his commitment to Purdue University four days after his official visit to Purdue's campus, according to his Twitter account.
Boiler Up🚂 #Committed pic.twitter.com/CRXeaVVT59— Camden Heide (@CamdenHeide) June 15, 2021
The consensus four-star forward is ranked as the 23rd-best small forward and the fourth-best recruit from the state of Minnesota, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Heide passed up offers from 10 other schools, including six from the Big Ten.
“I really felt like home there,” Heide told 247Sports reporter Travis Branham. “The coaches and the players made me feel super welcomed. Academics are super important there and that’s something that is super important for me and my family.”
Heide continues the tradition of state champion commitments in Purdue's signing classes. He capped off a 14-game win streak to lead the Wayzata High School Spartans the 4A Boys' Basketball State Championship last April. Heide scored 17 in what would be the team's first state championship win since 1959.
Heide also took an unofficial visit to his home-state school of Minnesota University one week ago.
Heide becomes the third commitment of Purdue's 2022 draft class. The other two were selections for this year's junior Indiana All-Star team in four-star guard Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith. The class now ranks 18th in the country and third in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports.