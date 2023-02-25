Indiana came out firing in the second half. The Hoosiers went on a 12-0 that spanned 3:04 minutes, just as play resumed, and never looked back.
No. 5 Purdue (24-5, 13-5 Big Ten) wasn’t able to put it together against No. 17 Indiana (20-9, 11-7), which picked up the 79-71 victory.
“We got a bunch of players in there that are heartbroken, are disappointed,” head coach Matt Painter said. “Someone stuck it to us — take it. You got to sit in it. If you're gonna do something about it, you gotta sit in and you gotta be honest with yourself.”
The Hoosiers’ run didn’t end until the 15:13 mark when freshman guard Fletcher Loyer hit a floater to cut Indiana’s lead down to 46-42.
Loyer attempted to fire up the Boilers once more with a 3 that again cut into the Hoosier lead. Loyer’s 3-pointer at the 12:37 mark made the score 53-46. He finished the game with 14 points.
The game was looking to be going alright for Purdue after the first 20 concluded when junior guard Brandon Newman ended the half with a bang. With time expiring, Newman pulled up from the top of the key and drained a 3 to send the Boilermakers into halftime leading 38-34.
It wouldn’t be enough momentum as Jalen Hood-Schifino and the Hoosiers continued to build on a lead the Boilers couldn't overcome.
“They made shots we didn’t,” junior center Zach Edey said.
The freshman phenom, Hood-Schifino, proved to be a tough task early on for the Boilermakers. After missing a floater, Hood-Schifino got his own rebound and finished through contact for the and-1. Hood-Schifino had 23 of Indiana’s 34 first-half points and finished with a career high 35 on 14-of-24 shooting.
“I mean obviously everyone in this building knows he's a good player,” Newman said. “He gets to his spots really well, (he) plays at his own pace.”
Hoosier forward Tracye Jackson-Davis was held under wraps for the entirety of the first half. Jackson-Davis was 0 of 3 from the field. He didn’t score his first points until 11:44 of the second half when he knocked down two free throws. Jackson-Davis ended the game with 10 points.
“Trayce, they just weren’t going to let him play,” Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said. “He got in foul trouble a little bit and gave us some positive minutes the second half but we didn't get a whole lot out of him the first half because they just weren't letting him play but everybody filled in around him.”
After junior guard Ethan Morton hit a 3-pointer to give Purdue an early 10-6 lead, each one of the starters scored for the Boilers, taking almost five minutes to get everyone involved.
Despite all the starters getting involved offensively, it was clear that junior center Zach Edey was leading the way. Edey finished with his 22nd double-double of the season, scoring 26 points and picking up 16 boards.
Sophomore forward Caleb Furst came alive early after rejoining the starting lineup. Early in the first half, Furst blocked Indiana forward Race Thompson and finished on the other end with a layup, eventually the sending Mackey Arena into an all-out frenzy with a fast-break dunk.
Furst didn’t start against Ohio State as he was under the weather. He was healthy enough to put up 8 points on 4 of 6 shooting for the Boilermakers.
The Boilers had a rough night from beyond the arc shooting 22%, making just 5 of their 23 attempts. On the other hand, Indiana was hitting their deep ball shooting 47% making 7 of their 15 attempts.
“I believe in our guys. I believe in their ability to shoot the basketball and step into wide open shots and be able to make them and we just got to be better,” Painter said. “I didn't have anybody on our team trying to miss, sometimes you kind of want something and then when somebody just simply plays better than you and shoots better than you and gets you on the run. You know it's tough to get back into the game.”
Purdue did beat Indiana on the glass as the Boilermakers out-rebounded the Hoosiers 44-29.
The Boilermakers will head to Madison, Wisconsin on Thursday to take on the Badgers at 9 p.m. on FS1.