The Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) take on the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) Thursday night.
The team prepares to play the Buckeyes on the road after coming off its first loss of the season. And for the second time in two years, Rutgers defeated a No. 1 ranked Purdue team.
As Dr. Doofenshmirtz said, “If I had a nickel for every that happened I would have two nickels. Which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it happened twice.”
In the post-game interview, head coach Matt Painter emphasized the need for improvement in regard to turnovers and rebounding.
“We should have put ourselves in a better position by getting more of those 50/50 balls and having fewer turnovers,” Painter said in the post-game interview.
However, Purdue had one more rebound than Rutgers, and the Boilers' 13 turnovers would be considered almost average, ranking 180th in college basketball.
What stood out most was the discrepancy in three-point shooting; while Rutgers converted 43% of their attempts, Purdue only managed a 30% success rate.
That 30% rate is the season average for Purdue. The Boilermakers currently rank 302nd in 3-point shooting among all division 1 teams.
As former Purdue player Robbie Hummel astutely pointed out during the broadcast, the crucial question is at what point does this statistic become a true reflection of the team?
“I believe in our guys,” Painter said. “There’s not anybody out there shooting 3's that I don’t believe in. They have proven they can make them but were not right now.”
Ohio State might not be the greatest team to play coming off the loss. Their 3-point shooting defense is top ten in Division 1 and the team boasts the second-best offense, according to kenpom.com an online statistical ranking.
This is despite losing most of their players in the off-season. The biggest loss for the team being forward EJ Liddell, a Big Ten first team all-American.
“They have done an un-believable job of re-tooling their team,” Painter said.
Painter went on to describe multiple players and just how hard it is to guard each of them.
Purdue's defense has previously been challenged by formidable offenses, none more so than Gonzaga. In those contests, junior guard Ethan Morton has proven to be a key factor in limiting the opposition's high-powered attack.
Coach Painter has often utilized Morton to defend the opposition's top scoring player. Against In the New Orleans game, after Jordan Johnson got off to a strong start, Morton was assigned to him, effectively neutralizing his offensive output.
Ohio State boasts an array of scoring threats, thus it falls on guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer, both freshman, on the defensive end. Their performance will be key in the road matchup.
In order to return to their early season form, the Boilermaker offense will be aiming to rediscover its 3-point shooting prowess. As of late, the team has been in a shooting drought, failing to surpass 31% over the course of its last five games.
The team will play the Buckeyes in Columbus on Thursday at 7 p.m. The game will air on FS1.