Sophomore forward Mason Gillis will miss the first four games of the Purdue men's basketball season as part of a sentence for OWI, Athletics confirmed Monday.
His full roster of missing games will be Purdue's scrimmage against Providence, an exhibition game against Indianapolis and games against Bellarmine, Indiana State, Wright State and North Carolina. He will return Nov. 21 against either Tennessee or Villanova as part of the Hall of Fame Tip-off Tournament.
Gillis was previously sentenced to 365 days of unsupervised probation after he pled guilty to a charge of OWI in August. At the time, Athletics said the matter of his status on the roster was being dealt with "internally," and did not immediately respond to a question of why the suspension was not announced when the original sentencing was handed down. His probation was terminated just 10 days after he was sentenced, according to online court documents.
In his place, freshmen forwards Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn will see the court during Purdue's opening weekends.
The season tips off Nov. 4 against Indianapolis in Mackey Arena. Game time and broadcast information has not yet been announced.