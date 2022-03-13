INDIANAPOLIS – So close, yet so far away.
Purdue couldn't find a way to hoist the Big Ten Tournament championship trophy in its third high-level conference battle in three days, falling 75-66 to Iowa on Sunday.
Seemingly every time Purdue came within reach of taking a victory against the Hawkeyes, a crucial 3-pointer or a pump fake on the interior would give a comfortable lead right back to the Hawkeyes (26-9).
Purdue (27-7) hasn't won a Big Ten tournament championship since 2009, when then-sophomore forward Robbie Hummel earned the tournament's Most Valuable Player award after scoring 9 points and 11 rebounds against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
A well-traveled Boilermaker fanbase covered the stands of Gainbridge Fieldhouse in arguably the most important game of Big Ten play. Orders from head coach Matt Painter, who looked visibly frustrated as he paced and pointed from the sidelines, and on-court chatter were immediately drowned out as the Purdue faithful rose to their feet and filled the neutral site with cheers reminiscent of a sold-out Mackey crowd.
Every Purdue gameday tradition, from the playing of Purdue's fight song to loud boos after every foul, were shown in full effect by the Indianapolis crowd.
While it was Williams who took the attention of Purdue fans early with flashy passes and isolation plays in the low post, sophomore center Zach Edey proved to be the main focal point of Purdue's offense early on.
The Boilermakers consistently dumped the ball off to Edey on the interior, allowing him to work on forwards seven inches shorter than him while running plays with moving guards in the high post for open 3-point opportunities.
Iowa's defense managed to catch onto Purdue's new strategy, bottling up Edey in the post with double teams and not allowing him to advance in the post as he had in their last two matchups. The Boilermaker offense floundered as Iowa continued to put pressure on one of their offensive focal points, frantically moving the ball around the perimeter and hoisting up long range shots in hopes of lighting a spark from seemingly anywhere on the court.
Purdue's flashy passes and inability to make the right reads, Williams said, ultimately led to their demise in the game's most important moments. Purdue ended the night with 17 turnovers and allowed 14 points off of turnovers to the Hawkeyes.
Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey's heroics against the Michigan State Spartans didn't continue against a defense that swarmed him on every possession. Iowa double-teamed Ivey seemingly every time he drove into the interior to draw a foul or try for a contested layup, providing just enough pressure to alter Ivey's course on the interior while evading calls from the refs.
Ivey fell flat on Salesforce court after slipping as he drove in for a potential score in the paint. Ivey writhed on the floor as teammates surrounded him, trying to get him back on his feet in the game's final minutes.
Ivey was subbed out for mere seconds before he was brought back in during free throw attempts from Iowa forward Keegan Murray.
Notre Dame women's basketball head coach and Ivey's mother, Niele, was in the Gainbridge Fieldhouse stands mere hours before hearing her team's March Madness place in Selection Sunday. Ivey led her Fighting Irish team to 22 wins and the second round of the Athletic Coast Conference tournament before falling to the Miami Hurricanes 57-54 last week.
Jaden Ivey said he was proud to have the opportunity to lead his team through the NCAA tournament just like Niele Ivey, who played for five years at Notre Dame from 1996-2001 before being hired as its head coach in 2020 after the retirement of the same coach who recruited her 26 years before, Muffet McGraw.
The best mindset to have, Ivey continued, was to have a "short memory" of today's matchup and move on to the NCAA tournament.
Purdue eared a No. 3 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, it learned after the game. The Boilermakers will play Yale (19-11) Friday in Milwaukee. Game time has not yet been set.