Purdue men’s basketball's final game of the season, against in-state rival Indiana, has been scheduled for 2 p.m. for March 5 and will be televised by ESPN.
The date was already set for Saturday, March 5th but the time had not been determined.
The game will take place at Mackey Arena and is the second meeting between No. 4 Purdue and Indiana this season. The highly anticipated matchup will get a great amount of media attention as it is televised on ESPN after Purdue.
Purdue (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten) lost in the previous matchup against Indiana (16-10, 7-9 Big Ten), breaking a multiyear win streak. The Boilers have since won nine of their last ten matchups and leads the Big Ten. Indiana has lost six of their last eight since the win against Purdue.