The Boilers fell for another week in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, this time to No. 5.
Purdue (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten) split Week 15 with a loss at Maryland then a dominant win over Ohio State in Mackey Arena. For the first time since Week 3, back when they were the No. 24 Boilers, Purdue didn't get any first place votes. The third straight week with a loss was too much for voters.
Houston and Alabama, formerly No, 2 and No. 1, respectively, switched spots. Meanwhile, formerly No. 5 Kansas and No. 4 UCLA usurped Purdue to take the No. 3 and No. 4 spots, respectively.
No. 21 Northwestern made its way into the poll for the first time this season after a hot streak in Big Ten play, upsetting then-No. 1 Purdue and then. No. 14 Indiana. Speaking of the Hoosiers, they also fell somewhat, from the 14th to the 17th spot.
For another week, Maryland and Illinois were the only other Big Ten teams that received votes.
The Boilers have a chance for redemption against in-state rival Indiana (19-8, 10-6), this time on their own turf, on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The game will be streamed on FOX.