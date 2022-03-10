After a grueling Big Ten season, the Big Ten tournament is here. Wisconsin and Illinois both claimed a share of the regular season title, but Purdue fell just short of it.
“It was one of our goals this season, to win a Big Ten tournament championship,” senior guard Sasha Stefanovic said.
The Boilermakers, along with Rutgers, Wisconsin and Illinois, secured a double bye and avoid the first two rounds of the tournament. The double bye is great from a rest perspective, however, a bye ensures Purdue will play a team with momentum. Only three teams have ever won the four games in four days in the Big Ten tournament, thus history shows securing the bye can aid teams in the tournament.
“The double bye is very beneficial to help win the tournament. I don’t know if it’s beneficial the first game you play,” head coach Matt Painter said. “If you can get through that, it’s beneficial. When the team that you’re playing has already played a game in that setting, I think they have a little bit more of an advantage, especially in the first half.
Teams to watch
Ohio State and Iowa are two teams outside the top four seeds that sit inside the top 30 of Kenpom, a statistics-based college basketball ranking website.
The Buckeyes finished the season losing three of their last four. Despite its unpleasant end, their season started by knocking off then-No.1 Duke and then-No. 15 Illinois just a few weeks ago.
They will face off against the winner of Penn State vs. Minnesota, the Vegas favorite being Penn State, and will likely out-match either team, placing them firmly in the quarter finals, where they would face off against Purdue, who they lost to with a sophomore guard Jaden Ivey buzzer-beating three.
The Buckeyes defeated the Boilers in the Big Ten tournament last year in a game that went to overtime.
Big Ten top-scorer Keegan Murray leads Iowa, which is slotted for the fifth seed. The Hawkeyes will face off against Nebraska or Northwestern in the second round, who they have beat handily this year. In the third round, Iowa would have to face a Rutgers team that walked away with a 48-46 win earlier in the season.
Dark Horses
Juwan Howard will return to coach the Michigan Wolverines after a five-game suspension. The Wolverines were projected to be one of the top teams in the nation, coming into the season ranked No. 6 in the preseason Associated Press poll.
The roster includes All-Big Ten second team center Hunter Dickinson along with five-star recruits Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabaté. The talented roster has the potential to string together wins in the Big Ten tournament after the team finished the season with wins over Purdue, Ohio State and Michigan State.
Michigan is on the bubble, the edge of getting an at-large bid into the tournament, according to ESPN’s latest bracket projections. Securing a win over first-round opponent Indiana is key in making sure the team gets in. Michigan ran the Hoosiers out of the gym 80-62 in their only matchup this season.
Beyond IU, the team will have to play the No. 1 seed Illinois, who has already beat it twice. In the last win, however, the Illini got their win over Michigan when Dickinson didn’t play.
Nebraska is on a three-game winning streak coming into the tournament, two of them against ranked opponents. Its last win came against Big Ten regular season champion Wisconsin. While winning the tournament as a 13th seed is a tough mountain to surmount, Nebraska looks like the one most able to do it.
Teams that can win it all
Rutgers has one of the best defenses in the Big Ten, holding teams to the fewest points per game, with wins over all of the top teams in the conference, Purdue, Wisconsin and Illinois.
The combo of big shot maker Ron Harper Jr. and a wild card in Geo Baker has been troublesome for most teams the Scarlet Knights have gone against this year. Most of their games come down to the wire, and there is perhaps no one in the Big Ten who has been as clutch as Harper Jr. this year, with his multiple game-winning shots.
Illinois has the roster to compete with anyone. The team features Trent Frazier, a dominant big in Kofi Cockburn and a knockdown shooter in Alfonso Plummer. It prides itself in defense and can give even the best offense fits.
Wisconsin a projected second seed in ESPN’s Bracketology holds Big Ten Player of the Year Johnny Davis, who is expected to be available after getting hurt in the team’s last game against Nebraska. The Badgers back up the guard with veteran experience, with players like senior guard Brad Davidson.