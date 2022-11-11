After a quiet scoring night in his first game, Zach Edey set a new career high with 30 points, missing just one shot.
No other player scored more than 5 points for Purdue.
The junior center had a double-double in Purdue’s (2-0) 63-42 defeat of Austin Peay (0-2) in Mackey Arena on Friday night.
“I just thought Zach did a good job of establishing himself and just getting off to a good start,” head coach Matt Painter said. “I think when you have that kind of ability to get that kind of position down low, teams have a decision to make.
“If (Edey) can’t get that position, then they can get him out on the court where they can help off side. When he's that deep, it’s awfully hard to help offside.”
Edey played for 31 minutes, the most on the team. Despite the high minutes, Painter said he did not notice Edey get fatigued.
“Mason (Gillis) got a couple of fouls. Trey (Kaufman-Renn) got three fouls,” Painter said. “You kind of look at that and just look at the way the game was going – we were struggling offensively but yet he was having this way – so we needed to keep him out there.”
The Boilermakers struggled from behind the arc for much of the game. Fifth-year guard David Jenkins Jr. hit Purdue’s first 3-pointer of the game with seven and a half minutes left to play, causing the Mackey crowd to erupt. The Boilers had gone 0-16 from deep prior to the shot.
"Besides me, everybody's shot 40% (from 3) at some time in their career,” Edey said. “We were talking in the locker room, this is a game last year where we really would have struggled to outscore somebody with our shots not going down."
Jenkins Jr. made his Boilermaker debut, playing for 15 minutes, after injuring his eye in a practice before the game against Milwaukee on Tuesday.
He hit a huge (3-pointer) for us. You know, in the corner I thought he played hard and it's a really good thing. He's like, you sit out for a week. You'd be amazed how you lose your when your conditioning suffers a little bit but just we needed him to get out there and get this game under his belt. So you can be ready for Tuesday”
The defense held the Governors to just 16 points in the first half and just 28.3% during the game as a whole.
In addition to the 3-point struggles, Purdue gave up 14 turnovers on the night.
Purdue’s next game comes against Marquette on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. in Mackey Arena and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.