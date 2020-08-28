In an email to men’s and women’s season basketball ticket holders, Purdue athletics indicated by mid-September fans should know more about the status of the upcoming seasons.
“In its recent statement regarding the 2020-21 basketball season, the NCAA affirmed its commitment to the goal of safely providing student-athletes and teams with a great basketball experience – a goal shared by the leadership and coaches in the Big Ten and most certainly here at Purdue,” the email penned by Mike Bobinski, vice president-director of athletics, said. “By mid-September, the NCAA will provide direction about whether the season and practice can start on time or if a short-term delay is necessitated by the ongoing pandemic.”
The email also indicated that players have been preparing for the upcoming season by “conditioning and doing skill development within pre-season parameters.”