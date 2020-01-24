Purdue out-rebounded Wisconsin by 26 en route to a convincing 70-51 win Friday night in Mackey Arena.
While Purdue (11-9, 4-5) might not be the best offensive team in the country, when it comes to playing defense, there aren't too many teams that can do it as well as the Boilermakers. Purdue started the game with a stout defense and used it to propel its offense. The Purdue defense suffocated Wisconsin (12-8, 5-4) and the Boilers dictated the Badgers' offense and forced them into tough late shot-clock shots.
One of Purdue's many struggles this year has been scoring in the second half. Tonight though, Purdue came out and stretched its lead to nearly 30. The Boilers did go on one of their signature cold streaks midway through the hall, but the lead they built at the beginning of the second half helped them weather the storm.
Senior forward Evan Boudreaux earned his first start this season and made key plays for the Boilermakers. He replaced Matt Haarms in the starting lineup. After the game, Purdue coach Matt Painter explained it was Boudreaux's competitive in practice that earned him the nod.
His performance was reminiscent of former Purdue player and current graduate assistant Grady Eifert. Boudreaux seemed to always be in the right place at the right time and he was the first guy to almost every loose ball.
.@EBoudreaux12 dropped a double-double tonight; his first as Boilermaker. Mackey loved you tonight. @BoilerBall x #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/Mom0rJAIvi— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) January 25, 2020
"(Evan) gave us a spark from the jump and I'm definitely proud of him," said Isaiah Thompson, who led Purdue in scoring with 14 points.
Boudreaux scored 10 points, grabbed a team-best 13 boards and dished out three assists.
In addition to dominating on defense, Purdue also won the rebounding battle, 42-16. The Purdue bigs spent most of the night in foul trouble, which made it a team effort on the boards. Exactly 16 out of the 42 were offensive rebounds and the Boilers turned that into 17 second-chance points.
"If you play hard sometimes things don't have to be perfect, and you can still win," coach Matt Painter said.
Freshman guard Thompson played a great game scoring 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting.
"I thought Isaiah played well. He did some really good things. He's a shot-maker more than anything," Painter said. "The best thing he does is shoot the basketball."
4 players in double-digit points tonight and the Boilermakers take care of business against Wisconsin.@BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/Y3orWDttvY— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) January 25, 2020
Purdue returns to action at 8 p.m. Tuesday when it travels to Rutgers. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
• Purdue improved to 11-9 overall and snapped a two-game losing skid with a 70-51 win over Wisconsin in front of another sellout crowd of 14,804 at Mackey Arena.
• The win improved Purdue to 41-4 all-time against Wisconsin at Mackey Arena … the Badgers won games in 1972, 2005, 2012, and 2014 … the win was the fourth in a row over Wisconsin at Mackey Arena, coming by a total of 69 points (17.3 PPG).
• Purdue is now 30-2 in its last 32 games against Big Ten opponents.
• Tonight's contest was the 500th game at Purdue coached by Matt Painter … he is now 332-168 in 15 seasons at Purdue … he became the ninth coach in Big Ten history to coach 500 career games in the league … he needs just four wins to tie Jud Heathcote (336) for ninth place on the Big Ten's career victories list.
• Purdue outrebounded Wisconsin by a 42-16 margin, its largest rebound margin in a Big Ten game since Jan. 18, 2016, against Rutgers (63-23) … it's the fourth-largest rebound margin against a Big Ten foe in school history … Wisconsin's two offensive rebounds were tied for the fewest by an opponent in school history.
• Wisconsin's 15 first-half points were the third fewest allowed in a half by a Big Ten team in school history and the fewest since Feb. 2007.
• Purdue improved to 10-0 this year and 30-1 since the start of last season when shooting a higher field goal percentage than its opponent.
• Purdue is 152-6 under Matt Painter when holding foes to 59 or fewer points.
• Evan Boudreaux recorded his 25th career double-double (first at Purdue) with 10 points and 13 rebounds … his 13 rebounds are the most for him since having 13 against Brown on Feb. 11, 2017, while he was at Dartmouth.
• Isaiah Thompson recorded 14 points on 6 of 8 field goals … it's tied for the second-highest scoring total of his career (Chicago State – 17; Michigan – 14).
– Purdue Athletics Communications contributed to this report.