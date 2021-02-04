The Boilermaker youth movement continues.
Four freshmen have won the Freshman of the Week honors on five separate occasions, including three in a row starting the week of Jan. 18. Freshman guard Jaden Ivey and redshirt freshman Brandon Newman are among the top scorers on the youngest team in the Big Ten, scoring 8 and 9.7 points per game respectively.
Ivey gained national attention after hitting a stepback 3-pointer with five seconds remaining in the Jan. 19 game at Ohio State, which gave Purdue a 67-64 lead. The shot lifted the Boilermakers to their first road win over a top-15 ranked team since 2012.
Junior forward Trevion Williams and sophomore guard Isaiah Thompson said they were impressed by Ivey’s progression in such a short amount of time, saying he has shown flashes of true potential through his confidence and aggression.
“(Jaden) hasn’t even reached his potential yet,” Williams said after the Boilers’ 1-point loss to Maryland Tuesday night. “He’s a freshman so he’s still learning, but when he’s aggressive he’s unstoppable.”
“He’s doing whatever it takes for us to win,” Thompson said. “That’s just the kind of person he is. He really wants to win. He definitely has a chance to be special here. He just has to keep working and stay confident in himself.”
Ivey said he feels his role and overall skill set has improved as he gets more experience on the court and more playing time with his teammates, a trend he hopes will continue as the season wears on.
In head coach Matt Painter’s eyes, Newman’s scoring has brought a new dimension to Purdue’s offensive scheme. He can expand the Boilers’ scoring opportunities while giving opposing teams a player to look out for and plan against in their scouting reports.
“(Other teams) are going to be gunning for him and trying to take him away,” Painter said after the Maryland game. “(Newman) has grown into that role where people are giving him a lot of attention.
“He helps us even when he’s not scoring. You can drive a little easier and guys can get post-ups a little easier because he can draw attention from them with his shooting.”
The freshmen need to become more consistent with their big plays and performances if they want to fulfill their potential and become star players for the Boilermakers, Painter said.
“A byproduct of youth is trying to get that consistency,” Painter said. “All young guys want it all so quickly, but it doesn’t come right away.
“All of our freshmen have already done some great things for us, but consistency comes with time and a lot of development. We’re doing some great things, we just have to be a little better if we want to continue winning down the road.”