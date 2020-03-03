The Boilermakers defeated No. 18 Iowa 77-68 on the road for a huge win that keeps their tournament hopes alive as the season winds down.
Purdue (16-14, 9-10) got off to a hot start as soon as the game started, and rarely did it show signs of slowing down. Hustle up and down the court by all team members proved to pay off as the game went on.
🎥 Instant highlights of Purdue’s 77-68 win over No. 18 Iowa. pic.twitter.com/6iGl0sX3sX— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 4, 2020
Iowa led just one time in the game, 4-3, at the 18:05 mark of the first half. By the first media timeout of the game, Purdue led, 11-4. At the 7:07 mark of the first half the lead got to double digits, 26-16, and grew from there.
The Boilermakers took their largest lead of the game – 21 at 42-21 – on a 3-pointer by Jahaad Proctor with 1:57 to go in the first half.
At halftime, Purdue led 42-25. But more impressively, it had a 27-12 advantage in rebounding.
"The start of the game you want to get off to a good start, but how much does it really matter especially when the game is really close after the first 4 or 5 minutes?" Coach Matt Painter said. "For our team it does matter. I think that was huge.
"Our ability to rebound in the first half – in the first game when we played them, we were quicker to the basketball and it seems to be kind of a theme for us when we make shots we are better in other areas … it’s really true for this team. I think we were quicker to the ball and got a lot of offensive rebounds and just kept creating more opportunities for ourselves."
For the game, Purdue out-rebounded the Hawkeyes (20-10, 11-8) 47-33 for the game. Senior forward Evan Boudreaux was responsible for 14 of those.
Evan Boudreaux scored 14 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to help lead @BoilerBall to a 77-68 win over Iowa. pic.twitter.com/S1q5mOxwoU— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) March 4, 2020
Boudreaux had a huge game. He scored 14 points and 3 assists to go along with the 14 rebounds, giving him a double-double. He played 33 and 1/2 minutes, too.
"He played really well," Painter said of Boudreaux. "He was really active. The 14 rebounds and the 7 offensive were huge for us."
Sophomore guard Eric Hunter Jr. also had one of his biggest games of the year. He led the team with 19 points. He also had 3 assists and 3 steals in 32 minutes of action.
"He played a good overall game, but we need him to play that way, obviously," Painter said. "In the Indiana game he was huge too."
Evan Boudreaux. That’s it. That’s the tweet.— Eric Hunter Jr. (@ebuckets2_) March 4, 2020
Despite Boudreaux and Hunter Jr. standing out, it took a team effort for Purdue to get the job done. Senior guard Proctor contributed 12 points, sophomore forward Trevion Williams scored 9 points and also had 8 rebounds, and sophomore guard Sasha Stefanovic scored 6.
Normally, Iowa's offensive prowess helps them take down Big Ten teams at home, but Tuesday the Boilermaker defense was able to fend them off.
Even though junior center Luka Garza achieved his 15th double-double of the year (26 points, 12 rebounds), the rest of the Hawkeyes' offense was stymied. Purdue continually double teamed Garza trying to keep him from getting to the block.
"He’s a good player," Painter said of Garza. "Just think of all the attention we just gave him and he’s got 26 (points) and 12 (rebounds) … if you allow him to get post ups without doubling, he’ going to wear you thin. He’s just too good of a player. He’s got a chance of being the national Player of the Year."
Garza, as reported in the Daily Iowan, was impressed with the Boilermakers' purpose.
“They played like they needed this game,” Garza said. “They played desperate. They played hungry, and we didn’t. You can’t give up 21 offensive rebounds to a team.”
Iowa was only able to recover 10 offensive rebounds.
For 39+ minutes of play, Garza was the only double-digit scorer for the Hawks. Finally, Joe Wieskamp reached 10 points.
“I think their game plan is clearly working against us,” Wieskamp was quoted in the Daily Iowan. “Different teams present different situations defensively where you kind of have to read that throughout the game of areas where you can attack it. I think Purdue has done a good job of taking away our 3 main scorers and forcing other guys to step up.”
The win helped the Boilers NCAA Tournament chances, but it still needs more wins. Only once in NCAA history has a team that was two games over .500 made it to the tournament.
"Obviously, it helps us," Painter said. "They (the Boilers) have had a great year. They’ve put themselves in a great position. They’ve had some great non-conference wins and some great conference wins. Anytime you can play on the road with a resume like Iowa, it’s going to help you."
The Boilermakers did not shoot particularly well – 37.3% on 25 of 67 from the field. The Hawkeyes hit on 37.5% on 21 of 56. Purdue did shoot well from the line – 86.4% on 19 of 22. Iowa shot 81.8% on 18 of 22.
It was the extra possessions from rebounds and effort defensively along with going after loose balls that made a difference. Purdue had 14 more rebounds for the game and 4 more blocks. Those additional possessions accounted for 11 more field goal attempts than Iowa.
Road dub. pic.twitter.com/EkXdOj3pJh— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 4, 2020
Purdue wraps up its season at home at 2 p.m. on Saturday against a hot Rutgers team.
#BoilerNotes
• Purdue improved to 16-14 overall and 9-10 in the Big Ten with a 77-68 win over No. 18 Iowa … the win over the Hawkeyes was the 4th in a row against Iowa, coming by a combined 84 points.
• Purdue has scored at least 77 points in 6 straight games against Iowa.
• Matt Painter won his 337th game in the Big Ten Conference, tying Ohio State's Thad Matta for eighth place on the all-time Big Ten wins list.
• The win was Purdue's 5th over a nationally-ranked team this year, good for the 4th most nationally … Purdue has won at least 5 games against ranked teams in 3 of the last 4 years.
• The win was Purdue's first on the road against a nationally-ranked team since a 73-72 win over No. 17-ranked Maryland on Feb. 4, 2017.
• Iowa's loss was its only loss at home in Big Ten play … the Hawkeyes entered the game with a 9-0 record in Big Ten play.
• Purdue improved to 10-2 this year when scoring at least 70 points.
• Trevion Williams grabbed four offensive rebounds to give him 102 on the season, good for the second most in school history (112 by Mike Robinson in 2000).
• Evan Boudreaux recorded his second double-double of the season and 26th of his career with a 14-point, 14-rebound effort … over the last 3 games, Boudreaux has 34 rebounds.
• Eric Hunter Jr., scored a career-high 19 points … over the last 2 games, Hunter Jr., is averaging 18.0 points per game.
– Purdue Athletics Communications contributed to this report.