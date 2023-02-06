It was close, but Purdue held on.
The Associated Press voters dubbed the Purdue men's basketball team still the best in the nation despite a 79-74 defeat to Indiana on the road Saturday.
Purdue received 38 first place votes out of a total of 62, which it received all of last week. No. 2 team Houston received 22.
Indiana rose three spots to No. 18 on the strength of their recent win.
The Big Ten claimed further representation in the poll with Rutgers jumping in at No. 24. Other Big Ten teams receiving votes include Illinois, Maryland, Iowa and Northwestern. The Boilers will play all of those teams, except for Illinois, in their upcoming slate before facing Indiana again on Feb. 25.
The Boilers will have a chance to get back in the win column against Iowa Thursday at home. The game starts at 7 p.m. and will air on ESPN2.