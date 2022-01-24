The Purdue men's basketball ranking fell two spots in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 Poll to No. 6.
POLL ALERT: Auburn climbs to No. 1 in AP Top 25 for first time; Davidson, Marquette enter as Texas, Loyola drop out.Full poll: https://t.co/JgevgBQxqs pic.twitter.com/rQQBRWBG9o— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) January 24, 2022
The Boilermakers (16-3) dropped after splitting games in the since the last ranking – a road loss at Indiana and a home win against Northwestern. Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey scored 21 points against the Hoosiers before being sidelined against the Wildcats with a hip flexor injury.
Purdue joins four other Big Ten teams in the AP poll: Michigan State (15-3) at No. 10, Wisconsin (15-3) at No. 11, Ohio State (12-4) at No. 16 and Illinois (13-5) at No. 24. Indiana received 10 votes after beating then-No. 4 Purdue, and then losing to unranked Michigan on Sunday. The Hoosiers had eight points higher than last week. Texas and Loyola Chicago dropped from the rankings after losses to Kansas State and Missouri State respectfully.
Auburn (18-1) jumped up to first place this week, finally reaching the summit of the polls for the first time in program history. Auburn took the top spot after winning a hard-fought win then-No. 12 Kentucky, 80-71, its 18th in a season that features just one loss to Connecticut in the Battle 4 Atlantis in November.
No. 1️⃣For the first time in program history, your Tigers are ranked No. 1 in the @AP_Top25!#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/knw6Cgttiw— Auburn Basketball 🦚 (@AuburnMBB) January 24, 2022
Auburn joined Purdue as teams that have been ranked No. 1 for the first time ever. The Boilermakers took the top spot in Week 5 after going undefeated to start the season, highlighted by a 93-65 win against a RayQuan Evans and Tanor Ngom-less Florida State Seminoles.
Purdue also received help in the form of losses from Kentucky to Auburn, Wisconsin to Michigan State and Duke to Florida State that helped them prevent from a further drop in the poll this week.
Purdue is No. 6 in the USA Today/Coaches Poll this week as well.
The Coaches rank Gonzaga No. 1 with Auburn as No. 2. The remaining Top 5 are Arizona, Baylor and Kansas in that order. Other Big Ten teams among the Top 25 include No. 10 Michigan State, No. 11 Wisconsin, No. 16 Ohio State and No. 21 Illinois.
In the NCAA NET daily ranking, Purdue is No. 8. The NET has the Top 5 teams as Arizona, Gonzaga, Houston, Baylor and Auburn. Other Big Ten schools among its Top 25 include No. 13 Illinois, No. 18 Michigan State, No. 21 Wisconsin, No. 22 Iowa and No. 23 Ohio State.
The Boilermakers will continue to make their case for a Top 5 spot this Thursday against Iowa at 9 p.m. in Iowa City. The game will be broadcast on FS1.