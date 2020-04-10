Purdue Athletics has canceled its June summer basketball camps, it was announced today.
Here is the announcement posted on the Purduebasketballcamps.com website:
“Dear Purdue Basketball Campers:
We hope you and your families are staying safe during this time. The health and safety of our campers is our main priority each summer. To that end, we have decided to cancel our summer campus scheduled for June of 2020. For those who have already registered, we will be issuing refunds soon. Thanks for your support of Purdue Basketball and see everyone in June of 2021.”