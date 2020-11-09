On the heels of being named to the Abdul-Jabbar Award watch list, Purdue junior forward Trevion Williams is now one of 10 players named to the preseason All-Big Ten team, the conference office announced Monday.
Williams joins Illinois' Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu, Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Iowa's Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp, Michigan State's Aaron Henry, Minnesota's Marcus Carr, Rutgers' Geo Baker and Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers on the list. Only Garza and Dosunmu were unanimous selections.
Williams was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection a year ago after averaging 11.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in a little over 20 minutes per game. He was the only player in America to average 11 points and seven rebounds per game in under 22 minutes per contest. In a January loss to Michigan a year ago, Williams posted 36 points and 20 rebounds, the nation's lone 30-20 game last season.
Williams and his Purdue teammates open the season Nov. 25 against Liberty in the Space Coast Challenge in Melbourne, Florida.