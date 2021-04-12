Junior forward Trevion Williams has declared for the 2021 NBA draft.
Williams posted to his Instagram and Twitter accounts announcing his decision Monday afternoon.
He will be retaining his college eligibility according to the posts, and will return to the team for his senior season if he goes undrafted.
One of the more experienced players on a young Purdue roster, Williams started 26 games and played 28 this season as the team's starting center, leading the team in scoring and rebounding with 15.5 points per game and 9.1 rebounds per game.
He ended his career with an average of 10.7 points per game, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in 93 total games played.
Williams ended what could be his final season at Purdue with two straight double-doubles, totaling 40 points and 27 rebounds between the Big Ten Tournament matchup against Ohio State and Purdue's first NCAA Tournament matchup against North Texas.
Since he first stepped onto the court for the Boilermakers, he was regarded as a highly ranked and high-potential recruit coming out of Sterling Heights, Michigan. He was ranked a 4-star recruit by ESPN, and is listed as Purdue's 22nd-highest ranked recruit of all time, according to 247Sports.
The move leaves Purdue with one listed center on the roster after the announcement of junior center Emmanuel Dowuona to enter the transfer portal: sophomore Zach Edey, the 7-foot-4 big out of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Edey played in 28 games last season behind Williams, averaging 8.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in 14.7 minutes. He also logged two starts in December, averaging 5.5 points and four rebounds per game in 11.5 minutes per game.