Ethan Morton

Ethan Morton, a 6-5 point guard is ranked among the Top 50 players in the nation, to join Boilermakers in 2020-21.

PITTSBURGH – The state basketball playoffs are on hold, but a decision has been finalized on who is the No. 1 player in the state.

It's Ethan Morton – a Purdue recruit.

Morton, a 6-foot-6 senior point guard at Butler High School in the WPIAL, has been named the Gatorade Pennsylvania Player of the Year. This is the 35th year that Gatorade has been naming players of the year for every state. The award takes into consideration basketball achievements but also academics and "exemplary character on and off the field."

Morton, who has a 4.0 grade-point average, is a four-year starter who led Butler to its first WPIAL championship since 1991. Butler won two PIAA playoff games to make it to the Class 6A quarterfinals, but the PIAA has postponed the rest of the tournament because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morton averaged nearly a triple double with 22.8 points, 12.8 rebounds and 8.4 assists. He also averaged 2.1 steals and 1.4 blocks, shot 56% from the field and 81% from the free-throw line. He has scored 2,198 points. Rivals.com ranks him the No. 79 senior in the country and Morton has signed to play with the Boilermakers in the Big Ten Conference.

Morton is only the sixth WPIAL boy to win the award. The others were Mars' Robby Carmody, Moon's Brian Walsh, Blackhawk's Brandon Fuss-Cheatham and Dante Calabria, and Shaler's Danny Fortson. A number of former Pennsylvania winners have gone on to the NBA, including Kobe Bryant, Kyle Lowry, Rasheed Wallace and Billy Owens.

Here is a complete list of Gatorade Pennsylvania Player of the Year winners since the award started in the 1985-86 season:

1986: Brian Shorter, Simon Gratz

1987: Clay Buckley, Conestoga

1988: Billy Owens, Carlisle

1989: Billy McCaffrey, Allentown Central Catholic

1990: Jonathan Haynes, Germantown Friends

1991: Donyell Marshall, Reading

1992: Dante Calabria, Blackhawk

1993: Rasheed Wallace, Simon Gratz

1994: Danny Fortson, Shaler

1995: Howard Brown, Pottstown

1996: Kobe Bryant, Lower Merion

1997: Martin Ingelsby, Archbishop Carroll

1998: Rasual Butler, Roman Catholic

1999: Matt Carroll, Hatboro-Horsham

2000: Brandon Fuss-Cheatham, Blackhawk

2001: John Allen, Coatesville

2002: Gerry McNamara, Bishop Hannan

2003: Aaron Gray, Emmaus

2004: Kyle Lowry, Cardinal Dougherty

2005: Ryan Ayers, Germantown Academy

2006: Gerald Henderson, Episcopal Academy

2007: Jeff Jones, Monsignor Bonner

2008: Brian Walsh, Moon

2009: Maalik Wayns, Roman Catholic

2010: Tony Chennault, Neumann-Goretti

2011: Amile Jefferson, Friends Central

2012: Amile Jefferson, Friends Central

2013: Steve Vasturia, St. Joseph's Prep

2014: J.C. Show, Abington Heights

2015: Levan Shawn Alston, Haverford School

2016: Lonnie Walker, Reading

2017: Mohamed Bamba, Westtown

2018: Robby Carmody, Mars

2019: Oscar Tshiebwe, Kennedy Catholic

