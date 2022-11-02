Truman State had no answer for Zach Edey. The 7-foot-4-inch junior center dominated the paint, scoring 23 points and picked up seven rebounds, while shooting 8-9 from the field.
Purdue defeated the Bulldogs 102-57 in a men's basketball exhibition matchup Wednesday night.
Edey scored the first 2 points of the game and started out 3-4 from the field. The Canadian scored 7 of the Boilers' first 12 points, helping them to a 50-28 first half lead.
Going to see a lot more of this from @zach_edey this season. 🔥@BoilerBall x @B1GMBBall pic.twitter.com/IPrzEUmTt2— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) November 3, 2022
Edey struggled from the free throw line last season, posting a 64.8% free throw percentage, but showed improvement by going 7-9. No other Boiler shot more than four free throws.
“It’s something that I really focused on this offseason,” Edey said in reference to his free-throw shooting. “Last year I had that long stretch of games where I was kind of very iffy but I feel like for the rest of the year I was pretty solid from the line and regained that confidence slowly.”
After a man was left open in the corner, Edey barreled down the baseline just in time to slap the ball away as the shot got off.
Sophomore Caleb Furst, who played the forward position last year, backed Edey up at center. Furst showed why that’s the case, converting junior guard Brandon Newman's missed layup into a putback dunk with 13:09 left in the game, bringing the crowd to a loud roar.
That play gave the Boilers a 72-32 lead and added to Furst’s statline of 11 points and six rebounds.
The Bulldogs seemingly couldn't miss from 3-point range as they went 4-5 to start the game from beyond the arc. They quickly cooled off however, as they finished the first half shooting 6-20 from deep. Truman State finished the game 9-33 on 3-point attempts.
Two freshmen got the start for the Boilermakers, guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer. The 6-foot Smith recorded six rebounds and three assists.
“What I like about those guys is they're not just those high school scorers, that when their shots don’t go down what do they really give you?” head coach Matt Painter said. “They both give you a lot of things with their intangibles. So we’re just excited about that and their future.”
The two freshmen were a major presence on the defense by navigating screens and pressing hard in man coverage.
“I don't think anybody really jumped off the page tonight in terms of defensive prowess,” Painter said. “That's what we're really kind of concerned, ‘how can we be quality people without just outscoring people.’”
Two more Boilers off the bench who made an impact were redshirt freshman forward Trey Kaufman-Renn and senior guard David Jenkins Jr.
Kaufman-Renn scored 15 points on 6-7 shooting while Jenkins Jr., the transfer from Utah, scored 12 points off of 4-6 shooting.
Jenkins Jr. shot 3-4 from beyond the 3-point line, including a last-second shot to beat the shot clock with 11:31 left in the game.
“David Jenkins is a proven commodity in terms of scoring the basketball,” Painter said. “Brandon Newman, you feel like when he does his one dribble pull up or his three that it's gonna go in every time and you have that confidence about those guys.”
Newman also stood out in the second half with 9 points on 3-6 shooting, finishing the game with 13 points. The guard seemingly couldn’t miss on many mid-range shots and off screen 3-pointers.
The Boilermakers will take on the Milwaukee Panthers in their first regular-season game and their home opener on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.