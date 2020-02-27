The Purdue men’s basketball team looks to snap a four-game losing streak against IU tonight in the second of two games in an annual rivalry series.
The Boilermakers (14-14, 7-10 Big Ten) need to win their last three games of the season to have a hope of making the NCAA tournament, and the contentious nature of this game increases the stakes. The Hoosiers (18-9, 8-8) are coming off of a stunning home upset over then-No. 9 Penn State.
“I think it came from their effort, especially after Penn State had that unbelievable run at the end of the first half, start of the second half,” Purdue head coach Matt Painter said. “They were able to collect themselves, make enough plays and they played hard.”
Purdue followed up its Feb. 8 win in Bloomington by losing to the then-No. 13 Nittany Lions at home.
Purdue has won the last five games in the series, dating back to 2017, but the Hoosiers’ upward track, coupled with the Boilers’ recent slump, poses a threat. The Hoosiers have gone 3-1 since losing to Purdue in Bloomington.
“That woke Indiana up, and Indiana’s played way better than us since then,” Painter said. “So hopefully that can be a wake-up call for us, and you’d like to think that wake-up call should’ve come before that.”
Junior center Matt Haarms believes this game can be a sort of “reset button” for the team and its performance. He said the team’s focus needs to be on effort and outworking the other team.
Painter argued the team’s last few losses can be attributed to lackluster effort.
“It doesn’t matter what you do, if you don’t play harder than the people in front of you,” Painter said. “What did the coaches at Indiana say, what did the coaches at Iowa say after we beat them? You think they walked out of here thinking they played harder than us? No, they didn’t, they just didn’t.
“But do you think we played harder than Michigan or Penn State the last two games? We didn’t.”
This apparent lack of effort has started to come through in the stats and where the team has or hasn’t outperformed its competition. In the Wisconsin game, the Boilers out-rebounded the Hoosiers by seven. Missing four rebounds at the end of the game led to missed offensive opportunities, which likely cost Purdue the game, Painter said.
He also noted that the team has led for only six minutes in their last four games combined, which “speaks for itself.”
Since Indiana’s last loss, Painter said, the team has begun to rely more on forwards Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Painter noted their skills as players and as playmakers, and especially lauded Thompson’s aggressive play.
Haarms talked about the emotions associated with this particular rivalry game.
“It’s definitely something you can kinda get lost in sometimes, the way the crowd gets going over there and over here,” Haarms said. “So it’s just something you’ve gotta remain calm under, focus on the task at hand, which is winning a basketball game.”
With the time at home to practice this week, Painter hopes the team will be able to put more focus on the completeness of its game and its efforts to outplay its opponents.
“Obviously the answer doesn’t come out in an interview, it comes out in what you do on Thursday at 7,” Painter said.