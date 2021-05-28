Purdue men's basketball has announced the hiring of three new assistants to head coach Matt Painter, according to a Friday press release.
Former four-year Purdue veteran Tommy Luce and former graduate-transfer guard Spike Albrecht have been hired as graduate assistants for the program.
"We are excited for them to be part of our staff moving forward," Painter said in the press release. "They have spent the last couple of years breaking into the coaching ranks and will be able to step right in and help our program immediately."
Former Purdue graduate assistant PJ Thompson has been promoted to director of player development. A two-year graduate assistant under Painter, he and Eifert helped develop a roster that placed fourth overall in the Big Ten and became a 4th-seed in last year's NCAA tournament.
Purdue now has 11 total members of the coaching staff, two more than they had just last season. The duo of new grad assistant hires will join former Ohio State assistant Terry Johnson and former Creighton assistant Paul Lusk as a part of a revamped Purdue coaching staff.
The two assistants replaced former Purdue assistant Micah Schrewsberry, who took a head coaching job at Penn State, and Steve Lutz, who headed to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to fill its head coaching vacancy.