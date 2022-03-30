Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith were both nominated as finalists for the Indiana Mr. Basketball award, which is given to the top high school basketball player in the state of Indiana and has been awarded every year since 1939.
Loyer recently won the National High School 3 point contest in New Orleans. He is the first Boilermaker recruit to win the contest since Ryan Cline in 2015.
🎯🎯🎯 @FletcherLoyer wins national high school 3-point contest. 1st rd: 21-16 over Duke’s Kyle Filipowski. Finals: 24-13 over Austin Montgomery (undecided). Defeated Taylor McCabe (Iowa WBB) to win “Battle of Champions”. 👉🏽 2nd Boilermaker to win (@Ryan_Cline13 - 2015). pic.twitter.com/k0NqbSVLVv— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 29, 2022
Loyer, who plays for Homestead high school in Fort Wayne, was also named Indiana Gatorade player of the year and averaged 26.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game as a senior.
Smith, who plays for Westfield high school, led his team to 22-7 record and their first sectional championship in program history. He averaged more than 18 points, six assists, six rebounds and just under two steals per game in his senior year.
The last Purdue player to win Indiana Mr. Basketball is current freshman forward Caleb Furst, who won it in 2021.