Purdue (7-5) wraps up non-conference action Saturday when Central Michigan (7-5) visits Mackey Arena for a noon tip.
• Kevin Kugler and Ben Brust will handle the broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
• Purdue owns a 6-1 record all-time against Central Michigan, having won two games in a row. The Boilermakers have faced Central Michigan just once during the Matt Painter era, a 64-38 decision in Mackey Arena in November 2009.
• Purdue's 20-day layoff between home games is the longest layoff during Matt Painter's 15-year tenure. Purdue last played at home on Dec. 8, against Northwestern. The previous longest layoff came in the 2009-10 season (15 days; Nov. 13-28). Coincidentally, Purdue ended that span with a game against Central Michigan on Nov. 28, 2009.
• The Boilermakers are 57-16 all time against the MAC, having defeated Ohio 69-51 already this season. Head coach Matt Painter is 13-1 all-time against MAC schools.
• Purdue is hoping a return to Mackey Arena is what is needed. The Boilermakers are averaging 74.3 points per game in six home games this year, but is averaging just 60.0 points per game in six games away from Mackey Arena. Purdue is shooting 46.9 percent at home, but just 36.1 percent away from Mackey.
• Purdue hasn't scored 70 points in a game since Nov. 23, 2019, against Jacksonville State, a span of seven games. It's Purdue's longest stretch since Jan. 24 to Feb. 16, 2013 (8 games).
• Purdue has held its first 12 opponents to 70 or fewer points, the longest streak since the 2010-11 squad held its first 19 opponents to 70 or fewer points.
• Purdue is 7-0 this year when holding foes to 59 or fewer points. The Boilermakers are 0-5 when allowing 60-plus.
• Purdue is 6-0 this year and 26-1 since the start of last year when shooting a higher field goal percentage than its opponent. The lone loss came to Virginia in last year's Elite Eight.
• Purdue is 6-0 this year and has won 17 straight games when attempting more free throws than its opponent.
• Purdue is 12-2 during the Painter era in its final non-conference game of the season, having won four straight games by a combined 102 points.
• Purdue has had six different players lead the team in scoring already. Last season, just four players (in 36 games) led the team in scoring.