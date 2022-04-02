Purdue commit Braden Smith has been named Indiana Mr. Basketball.
Had to catch an early flight to Florida for this moment pic.twitter.com/HIzBADM6dO— WHS Rocks Basketball (@WHSRocksBball) April 2, 2022
Smith is the 13th future Purdue player to win the award, which is given to the top high school senior basketball player in Indiana. It is run by the Indy star andis voted on by both high school coaches and media.
This is the first time that a Purdue commit has won the award in consecutive years since the mid 1960s. Current freshman forward Caleb Furst won the award in 2021.
Basketball commits took 1 and 2 for Indiana Mr. Basketball as commit Fletcher Loyer finished as the runner up, and was named the Indiana Gatorade Player of the year.
Freshman forward Trey Kaufman-Renn was the runner up for the award last year, meaning that Purdue now has the winner and the runner up for Indiana Mr. Basketball for both 2021 and 2022.
Smith, who played for Westfield High School, averaging 18 points, six assists, six rebounds and just under two steals per game in his senior year.
Loyer, who played for Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, averaged nearly 27 points, and more than five rebounds, three assists and two steals per game as a senior.
Westfield defeated Homestead in the regional semifinals of the Indiana State tournament.
Westfield would then win their first sectional title in school history.
Smith and Loyer will join Camden Heide and William Berg as members of the 2022 Purdue basketball class. Heide was a finalist for the Minnesota Mr. Basketball.