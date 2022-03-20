MILWAUKEE – The score was 74-71 Purdue. Texas pulled within one possession after a deep 3-pointer. With slightly more than a minute to go, only one Boilermaker held the ball for the next possession.
Jaden Ivey with a stutter step, dropping Texas guard Courtney Ramey to the floor, pulled back from deep and hit the most important shot of his season so far – a long-distance 3 – with 1:01 to go. That made the score, Purdue 77, Texas 71.
.@IveyJaden ICE IN HIS VEINS ❄️ #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/0Zx3Jl39Tc— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 21, 2022
The Longhorns never recovered and head coach Matt Painter beat his friend Chris Beard in the tournament for the first time ever, 81-71.
How #SWEET16 it is!!!#BoilerUp x #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/8xrIq4dk3B— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 21, 2022
The game began rough for the Boilers (29-7), who trailed 14-8 at the first timeout. Texas (21-12) started out energetic and applied pressure early and often on the Boiler offense, leading to five turnovers in the first seven minutes of the game.
“Our issue all year has been turnovers,” Painter said. “So as long as we stay around eight to 12 we've had a lot of success this year, and (tonight) we kept it at 12.”
How we feeling!!!#BoilerUp x #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/YSdSSiLaXH— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 21, 2022
Sophomore guard Ivey, a projected lottery-pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, according to nbadraft.net, was guarded intensely by Texas guard Ramey. Ramey, who was in the running for the Big 12 all-defensive team. He said before the game he felt snubbed when he didn’t win the award.
“Being on that team was a goal of mine to get at the beginning of the season and the other coaches didn't vote for me, so I took that personally,” Ramey said Saturday. “Going into tomorrow, going to execute the game plan, do the best I can.”
Ivey felt his pressure throughout the game, electing to not shoot the entire first half. His first shot attempt of the day came in the second half after a second-chance dunk that got the crowd into a frenzy. He scored 14 points for the rest of the game with 8 of those 14 coming at the free throw line.
Height difference was a major factor in the game, and it wasn’t just 7-foot-4-inch sophomore center Zach Edey. Players like sophomore forward Mason Gillis and senior center Trevion Williams easily rebounded over Texas and racked up fouls.
The Boilermakers shot 46 free throws as a result of 29 fouls committed by the Longhorns — a part of the game Texas head coach Chris Beard described as “frustrating.”
“We were going on runs,” Beard said. “We (would take) the lead, and every time Purdue's shooting free throws.”
The Longhorns ranked 193rd among all Division I teams in height coming into the game, according to kenpom. Williams, who usually doesn’t have a major height advantage being 6-10, was able to go off scoring 22 points, the highest all season.
Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue’s leading 3-point shooter, went 0 for 4 from the field – all 3-point attempts. Painter looked in other directions and chose to sit Stefanovic for sophomore guards Ethan Morton and Brandon Newman.
As the game hovered around a two possession lead for Purdue, Morton came through hitting both of his crucial 3-point attempts. His 3-pointers, along with freshman forward Caleb Furst’s, were able to help Purdue push past 70 points.
After Ivey’s feat, the team was able to punch its ticket to the Sweet 16 in Philadelphia. Purdue will play St. Peter's at 7:09 p.m. on Friday for a chance the at the Elite 8.