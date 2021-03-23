Junior forward Aaron Wheeler has entered the transfer portal, according to a tweet from a 247Sports basketball analyst.
Wheeler, a power forward, spent four seasons with the Boilermakers before announcing his decision to transfer. He originally committed to Purdue in 2016 before redshirting in his first year.
Wheeler averaged 4.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 16.4 minutes in the three seasons he saw time on the floor with the Boilermakers.
He played key minutes as a freshman in Purdue's Elite Eight run in 2019, and began this season as a starter before being relegated to the status of an off-the-bench contributor.
This season was turbulent for the junior forward. His production for the team did not improve despite increasing playing time. Wheeler averaged 3.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1 assist in a career-high 18.3 minutes per game this season.
While freshman forward Mason Gillis started most of Purdue's games at the power forward position last season, the Boilers will look to two four-star power forward commits in the 2021 class to take Wheeler's place.