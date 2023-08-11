Purdue jumped out to a 15-0 lead and never looked back in rolling past SKN St. Polten, 108-45, on Friday in St. Polten, Austria.
Purdue’s 63-point margin of victory was its largest in a foreign-tour game during the Matt Painter era, according to Purdue Sports.
The Boilermakers dominated from the outset, leading 33-5 after one quarter and 61-18 at halftime. The lead after three quarters swelled to 84-37.
Purdue shot 44-of-73 (.603) from the field and 11-of-28 (.393) from long distance. It went 9-of-12 (.750) from the free throw line and had 33 assists to just eight turnovers.
Mason Gillis became the third different player to lead the team in scoring with 19 points, making 8-of-12 from the field and 3-of-7 from 3-point range. Trey Kaufman-Renn had 17 points on 8-of-9 field goals with four rebounds and three assists.
Freshman Myles Colvin had 15 points, and Caleb Furst and Will Berg each had 13 points. Berg led the team with nine rebounds.
Point guard Braden Smith was scoreless but had 11 assists and now has 34 assists against just five turnovers in the three games. Kaufman-Renn leads the team in scoring and rebounding at 16.0 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.
Purdue is shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from deep in the three games.
The Boilermakers will play BK Brno in the Czech Republic at 9:30 a.m. ET on Monday.