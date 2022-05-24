Purdue junior center Zach Edey is listed on the summer core roster of Canada Basketball and the Senior Men’s National Team program announced the summer core roster ahead of the upcoming third window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifier.
Fourteen of the country’s top players from across the NBA, NCAA and international leagues have committed to representing Canada between now and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, according to a Purdue news release.
Each player has agreed to a three-year commitment with the Senior Men’s National Team. This group of players is complementary to the winter core roster, who previously played for Canada during the opening two windows of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Qualifiers in November and February. To further develop system consistency and cohesion, rosters for all upcoming Senior Men’s FIBA competitions will be composed of core players from both the summer and winter pools to ultimately give the program the best chance to qualify for the upcoming World Cup and Olympics. Should a player be unavailable to play, their attendance at training camp is expected.
Dates of competitions and training camp are expected to be held over the summer into late August.
The only collegiate player on the roster, Edey is joined by NBA standouts R.J. Barrett, Dillon Brooks and Jamal Murray, among others.
The 7-foot, 4-inch center from Toronto was a second-team All-Big Ten honoree and honorable mention All-American (AP) after averaging 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game in just 19.0 minutes per game, while leading the Big Ten and ranking third nationally in field goal percentage at 64.8 percent – the fifth-best single-season percentage in school history.
Edey is the only player in the last 30 years to average 14.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in under 20 minutes per game. In fact, he is one of five players to accomplish that in under 25.0 minutes per game.
Edey recorded 11 double-doubles on the season and was named to the Hall of Fame Tipoff Classic All-Tournament Team after averaging 15.0 points in wins over North Carolina and Villanova in November. He tallied a career-high 25 points against Michigan State in February and scored 20 or more points in nine games. He will carry a streak of 17 straight games in double figures into next season.
Edey was at his best against ranked teams. In nine games against ranked squads, Edey averaged 16.3 points and 7.7 rebounds in just 20.2 minutes per game, while shooting 60.6 percent from the field.