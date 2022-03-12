INDIANAPOLIS – Two down, one to go.
The Boilermakers will head to the Big Ten tournament finals for the first time since 2018.
"I think the only person happier right now is Gene Keady," Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said after a postgame press conference.
No. 3 Seed Purdue (27-6) earned a 75-70 victory over Michigan State in front of fans from multiple teams in Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon in what Purdue head coach Matt Painter described as a "unique" kind of game.
Move that sticker to the Title Game. #B1GTourney pic.twitter.com/PQOFPvdInp— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 12, 2022
Purdue couldn't counter a Moritz Wagner-led Michigan Wolverines team in its last final appearance, even as then-sophomore guard Carsen Edwards scored 30 points and then-senior forward Vincent Edwards grabbed 13 rebounds.
A back-and-forth scoring battle between sophomore guard Jaden Ivey and Spartan guard A.J. Hoggard ensued as Purdue's deficit continued to close. Both seemed unfazed by the multitude of defenders closing in to stop them from open scoring opportunities, as Ivey and Hoggard slashed and fought their way through guards and bigs alike to draw fouls or earn contested layups on the interior.
The pair combined for 28 second-half points. Ivey earned just 5 in the first half, finally finding his rhythm after gaining the confidence he needed to shoulder Purdue's scoring load.
With just two minutes remaining, Ivey landed hard on the floor after making a spectacular layup where he almost looked suspended horizontally in the air before coming down on his tailbone. He took a few seconds to get up, but continued playing after he was helped up by his teammates and a short trip off the court.
Sophomore center Zach Edey continued to tower over opposing Big Ten forwards. Though facing taller opponents in forwards Marcus Bingham Jr. and 6-foot-9-inch Joey Hauser, Edey found the same success in the post he had against Penn State, backing down opposing bigs and using his size to deny them opportunities to do the same.
Edey's size deterred Michigan State's guards from driving and scoring in the paint as they had against the Badgers. Though Edey didn't end the half with a registered block, he earned three rebounds off of Michigan State misses in the paint.
Senior center Trevion Williams, who Izzo called the "best passer in the state" in a postgame press conference, earned three assists behind his continued pinpoint flashy passing to cutting guards and cross-court passes to open shooters.
Purdue fans continued to root for sophomore guard Brandon Newman, who scored 12 points on 100% shooting from the field Friday night, his first game since Feb. 10. While Newman didn't share the same near-flawless stat mark he had one day before, fans waited in anticipation for Newman's first basket, standing almost in unison when he fired his first 3-point shots in the first half.
✅ Another sweet @twill___ dish✅ Another @ebuckets2_ triple@BoilerBall gets a little breathing room.#B1Gtourney pic.twitter.com/fmrwo5HU3x— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 12, 2022
Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard returned to the floor after suffering a lower leg injury early in the first half. Hoggard was sent to the locker room to be evaluated by Michigan State's staff, finally gaining the strength to bear weight on his ankle by the start of the second half.
The Pennsylvania native averaged 20.5 minutes per game in the Big Ten tournament, playing a crucial role off the bench for the Spartans as a scoring and rebounding anchor when guard Max Christie wasn't on the floor.
Ivey aided in a hot start for the Boilermakers in the second half, scoring 7 points and making every one of his first three attempts to lead the Boilermakers to a comfortable 11-point lead.
This was a big-time sequence. 💯#B1Gtourney x @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/RVWLckmHQF— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 12, 2022
Both former Purdue head coach Gene Keady and guard Ryan Cline were in the stands for this afternoon's game. The pair attended their fair share of late-season games for the Boilermakers this year, making their way to West Lafayette for Purdue's final regular season matchup against Indiana and for Purdue's first game of the Big Ten tournament last night.
The final game of the Big Ten tournament, Purdue versus Iowa, will tip off at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game will be broadcast on CBS.